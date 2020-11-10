Utz Brands to Participate in the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference
Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference.
The discussion will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:10 p.m. ET and the webcast can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.utzsnacks.com/. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.
About Utz Brands, Inc.
Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz, Golden Flake, Zapp’s, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian Brand, and Tortiyahs!, among others.
After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.
