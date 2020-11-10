Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of baked goods including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference.

The discussion will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. ET and the webcast can be accessed live at the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.