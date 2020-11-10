Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference
Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of baked goods including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Purcell, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference.
The discussion will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. ET and the webcast can be accessed live at the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.
About Hostess Brands, Inc.
Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods and cookies in North America. The Hostess brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes, including Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman brand. For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.
