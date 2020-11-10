 

Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference

Date: November 17, 2020
Presentation time: 7:40am PT / 10:40am ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

