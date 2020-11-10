Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the Craig-Hallum 11th Annual Alpha Select Conference
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:NLS) today announced that management will participate at the Craig-Hallum 11th Annual Alpha Select Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Management will host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors throughout the day. Please contact your Craig-Hallum representative to schedule a virtual meeting with management.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is a global technology driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn and JRNY. Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006097/en/
