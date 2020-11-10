MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences
MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences.
Financial Conference Schedule
- Roth Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
- Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Midwest 1x1 Growth Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020
- Needham's Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
- Wells Fargo TMT Summit (WFTS 2020) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
- Barclays Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
- Oppenheimer's 5G Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
