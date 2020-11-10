MaxLinear, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences.

Roth Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Midwest 1x1 Growth Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Needham's Security, Networking, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Wells Fargo TMT Summit (WFTS 2020) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Barclays Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Oppenheimer's 5G Summit on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

