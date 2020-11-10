Dicerna Presents New Nonclinical Research Highlighting the Application of its RNAi Technology in Extrahepatic Tissues at TIDES Europe 2020

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Marc Abrams, Ph.D., vice president of discovery research, will present an update on the Company’s early-stage development of extrahepatic RNAi therapeutics at TIDES Europe: Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics, a virtual conference taking place Nov. 11-13, 2020.

The presentation, titled, “Progress on a Pipeline of Extrahepatic RNAi Therapeutics,” includes nonclinical data demonstrating messenger RNA (mRNA) knockdown activity in multiple extrahepatic tissues using therapeutic nucleic acid modalities leveraging Dicerna’s proprietary RNAi technology. The presentation will be available from the conference website as part of the Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical track of TIDES Europe and will be viewable online for 30 days following the conference. The slides from the presentation will also be made available on the Events & Presentations page of Dicerna’s corporate website.

“Since introducing our proprietary GalXC technology four years ago, we have successfully advanced multiple candidates into clinical studies for genetically defined rare and prevalent diseases affecting the liver,” said Bob D. Brown, Ph.D., Dicerna’s chief scientific officer and executive vice president of research and development. “We are excited to continue this momentum by developing investigational therapies that leverage the flexibility of our proprietary RNAi technology, vastly increasing the scope of disease indications that may be targeted by RNAi. Research presented this week at TIDES Europe builds on the progress we reported earlier this year in extending our RNAi and oligonucleotide expertise to non-liver tissues. The additional evidence of RNAi-mediated reduction of target gene expression in a number of therapeutic pathways will help to inform and drive future research for pipeline expansion.”

The TIDES Europe conference will also feature an on-demand presentation and a live, moderated panel discussion focusing on Dicerna’s RNAi discovery and development collaboration with Novo Nordisk A/S. Dr. Brown and Christo Shalish, vice president of business development and alliance management, will participate in both forums. The discussion also will include Marcus Schindler, senior vice president, head of Global Drug Discovery, and John McDonald, corporate vice president, Global R&D Business Development of Novo Nordisk and will take place Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 from 4:30 – 5:15 p.m. CET (10:30 – 11:15 a.m. ET).