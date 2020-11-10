 

Datadog Releases Monitoring Features for Detecting and Debugging DNS Issues

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 22:10  |  26   |   |   

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new capabilities for monitoring DNS. These new features allow engineers to troubleshoot DNS issues that affect the performance and availability of web applications and backend microservices.

Engineers today rely on performant DNS resolution in two ways: to make their user-facing applications globally accessible on the Internet, and to facilitate communication between the backend services on which these applications are built. Thus, when DNS performance issues inevitably arise, internally or on the third-party provider side, it often leads to downstream failure that impacts the end-user experience. Datadog’s DNS monitoring capabilities now allow customers to monitor key performance metrics about both internal and external DNS resolution to maintain efficient service networking and availability.

“DNS is the backbone of the Internet, so its performance has a direct effect on the bottom line of every web application,” said Ilan Rabinovitch, Vice President, Product and Community, Datadog. “We have built end to end DNS monitoring to provide comprehensive visibility into the health and availability of business-critical applications both for service discovery and user experience.”

“Maintaining performant service communication is critical for ensuring our customers are able to best support their customers through our platform, so we needed a way to detect when DNS issues occurred - quickly and reliably,” said Vicente De Luca, Principal Engineer at Zendesk. “With Datadog’s new DNS monitoring solution, we can map DNS failure to poor application health, reducing our MTTR and filling a long-standing gap in our infrastructure visibility.”

These new DNS monitoring capabilities extend Datadog’s Network Performance Monitoring and Synthetic Monitoring capabilities by helping customers detect when poor internal DNS resolution leads to network and application issues in real time, and when external DNS resolution is affecting end-user experience due to incorrect and poorly performing resolution. Functionalities include:

  • Assessing the performance of all internal DNS queries, transactions, and managed services in one view
  • Quickly isolating servers with the highest response time or error rate to incoming requests
  • Tracking the resolution time and accessibility of managed domains
  • Identifying regional DNS outages and mismatched records
  • Correlating DNS queries with application performance and cross microservice communication

The DNS monitoring capabilities are now available for all Datadog customers. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/monitor-dns-with-datadog/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 10, 2020, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Datadog Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datadog Releases Monitoring Features for Detecting and Debugging DNS Issues Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new capabilities for monitoring DNS. These new features allow engineers to troubleshoot DNS issues that affect the performance and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:10 Uhr
Datadog Announces Third Quarter Results
22:10 Uhr
Datadog and Google Cloud Extend Strategic Partnership into New Regions
30.10.20
Vergiss 5G: Dieser Tech-Trend bringt noch höhere Erträge
29.10.20
Schlauer Zug: Jetzt 1.000 Euro in diese 3 Top-Aktien investieren
20.10.20
Datadog Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call
16.10.20
Datadog is recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.08.20
9
DataDog