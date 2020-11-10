 

Lyra Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Key Third Quarter 2020 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Company On Track to Report Topline Phase 2 Results for LYR-210 in the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis. Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has posed for the biotechnology community more generally, Lyra Therapeutics is pleased to report that it remains on track to announce topline Phase 2 results from its LANTERN study of LYR-210 in chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in December.
  • Appointed Nancy L. Snyderman to Board of Directors. In October, the company announced that Dr. Snyderman joined the Lyra Therapeutics board. Dr. Snyderman is an accomplished Otolaryngologist-Head and Neck Surgeon and healthcare systems expert. She most recently served as Chief Medical Editor at NBC News and has more than three decades of experience as a leading voice in healthcare and medicine. Dr. Snyderman currently serves as a board member of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) and Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX).
  • Presented Clinical Data at the 66th Annual Meeting of the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Demonstrating LYR-210’s Local Anti-Inflammatory Effects for the Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis. In September, Lyra presented data showing that LYR-210 demonstrated a significant reduction of sinonasal Type 2 inflammation in surgically naïve patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). The reduction of Type 2 inflammation suggested a correlation with rhinologic symptom improvement in CRS and could be a potential measure of LYR-210’s local anti-inflammatory effects at the site of inflammation in the sinonasal passages. The results showing LYR-210’s influence on local Type 2 inflammatory response in CRS patients were secondary findings from the company’s Phase 1 clinical study of LYR-210.

“Having completed our IPO in the second quarter, we were fully focused in the third quarter on executing our development plans for LYR-210 and LYR-220. I’m pleased to report that we are on track to deliver topline Phase 2 results from our LANTERN study in December, which we believe will be an important milestone for the company and shareholders alike,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lyra Therapeutics. “We have also continued to build awareness about LYR-210 throughout the scientific and medical communities, with ongoing outreach and three presentations at the ARS Annual Meeting. In addition, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Nancy Snyderman to our board. Nancy has a deep understanding of the value of medical innovation as well as the barriers that must be overcome in order to bring new therapies to ENT physicians and patients and will bring a valuable perspective to Lyra.”

Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 were $81.6 million, compared with $86.6 million as of June 30, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $3.7 million compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter 2020 were $2.7 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2019.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $6.4 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss for the third quarter was $6.3 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2019.

In terms of financial guidance, Lyra believes its current cash position is sufficient to fund the company through a planned Phase 3 study of LYR-210 in chronic rhinosinusitis. Additionally, the company projects its year-end 2020 cash balance will be in the range of $67-70 million.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, LYR-210, is designed to deliver up to six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in patients who have not undergone surgery for the disease. Lyra is also developing LYR-220 for CRS patients who have undergone a prior surgery and have persistent disease. Beyond CRS, the company believes its XTreo platform, comprised of drug administered through a bioresorbable polymeric matrix, has the potential to address other disease areas by precisely, consistently and locally delivering medicines for sustained periods with a single administration.

For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company’s lead product candidate LYR-210 and its cash balance for fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the fact that the company has incurred significant losses since inception and expects to incur losses for the foreseeable future; the company’s need for additional funding, which may not be available; the company’s limited operating history; the fact that the company has no approved products; the fact that the company’s product candidates are in various stages of development; the fact that the company may not be successful in its efforts to identify and successfully commercialize its product candidates; the fact that clinical trials required for the company’s product candidates are expensive and time-consuming, and their outcome is uncertain; the fact that the FDA may not conclude that certain of the company’s product candidates satisfy the requirements for the Section 505(b)(2) regulatory approval pathway; the company’s inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; effects of recently enacted and future legislation; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; effects of significant competition; the fact that the successful commercialization of the company’s product candidates will depend in part on the extent to which governmental authorities and health insurers establish coverage, adequate reimbursement levels and pricing policies; failure to achieve market acceptance; product liability lawsuits; the fact that the company relies on third parties for the manufacture of materials for its research programs, pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its preclinical studies and clinical trials; the company’s inability to succeed in establishing and maintaining collaborative relationships; the company’s reliance on certain suppliers critical to its production; failure to obtain and maintain or adequately protect the company’s intellectual property rights; failure to retain key personnel or to recruit qualified personnel; difficulties in managing the company’s growth; effects of natural disasters; the fact that the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 could adversely impact the company’s business and operations, including the company’s clinical trials; the fact that the price of the company’s common stock may be volatile and fluctuate substantially; significant costs and required management time as a result of operating as a public company and any securities class action litigation. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 10, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

 

LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

$

3,712

 

 

$

2,841

 

 

$

8,779

 

 

$

9,021

 

General and administrative

 

 

2,651

 

 

 

1,385

 

 

 

6,377

 

 

 

3,110

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,363

 

 

 

4,226

 

 

 

15,156

 

 

 

12,131

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(6,363

)

 

 

(4,226

)

 

 

(15,156

)

 

 

(12,131

)

Other income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

29

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

178

 

Total other income

 

 

29

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

178

 

Net loss

 

$

(6,334

)

 

$

(4,163

)

 

$

(15,106

)

 

$

(11,953

)

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(6,334

)

 

$

(4,163

)

 

$

(15,106

)

 

$

(11,953

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(19.20

)

 

$

(2.13

)

 

$

(63.33

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted

 

 

12,924,682

 

 

 

220,902

 

 

 

7,133,967

 

 

 

192,433

 

 

LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

81,555

 

 

$

9,808

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

311

 

Total current assets

 

 

83,555

 

 

 

10,119

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

917

 

 

 

237

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

2,529

 

 

 

3,182

 

Restricted cash

 

 

329

 

 

 

329

 

Deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

1,096

 

Total assets

 

$

87,330

 

 

$

14,963

 

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

530

 

 

$

1,069

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

3,214

 

 

 

3,240

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

964

 

 

 

899

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

4,708

 

 

 

5,208

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

1,708

 

 

 

2,427

 

Total liabilities

 

 

6,416

 

 

 

7,635

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares issued, authorized or outstanding at September 30, 2020; 34,017,033 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

39,742

 

Series A-2 redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares issued, authorized or outstanding at September 30, 2020; 26,680,202 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

18,393

 

Series A-3 redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares issued, authorized or outstanding at September 30, 2020; 30,070,487 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

38,114

 

Series A-4 redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares issued, authorized or outstanding at September 30, 2020; 19,999,999 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

6,000

 

Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares issued, authorized or outstanding at September 30, 2020; 100,018,619 shares authorized and 98,351,953 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

28,417

 

Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; no shares authorized, issued or outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

130,666

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 and 275,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 12,924,817 and 230,860 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

223,764

 

 

 

4,419

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(142,863

)

 

 

(127,757

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

80,914

 

 

 

(123,338

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

87,330

 

 

$

14,963

 

 

Lyra Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lyra Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Reports 346% increase in Q3 2020 Adjusted EBITDA and Accelerating Net Member Additions up 89%
Introducing the Next Generation of Mac
Total and its Partners Release Next-Generation & Open-Source Geological Carbon Dioxide Storage ...
SunOpta Announces Agreement to Sell Its Global Ingredients Segment to Amsterdam Commodities N.V.
Velodyne Lidar Inc. to Attend Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
Square, Inc. Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Bristol Myers Squibb Prices $7 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Luminar Increases Guidance; Accelerating Deals
Titel
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Apple Unleashes M1
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Lyra Therapeutics Appoints Nancy L. Snyderman To Its Board of Directors