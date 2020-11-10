Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

“We are happy to report another quarter of strong growth as we execute on our proven strategy of providing digital performance advertising solutions that connect digital advertising clients and their prospective customers,” said Joe Marinucci, co-founder and CEO of DMS. “During the third quarter, we saw significant expansion in our insurance vertical, reaching a meaningful volume milestone, as we grew both our client base and the revenue from existing clients.”

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology and digital performance advertising solutions leveraging innovative, performance-driven brand-direct and marketplace solutions to connect consumers and advertisers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Because our digital performance advertising solutions help our advertiser clients to de-risk ad spend and connect with more consumers to expand the number of customers to which they deliver products and services, we are anticipating over-indexed growth in the fourth quarter as the accelerating shift to digital advertising coincides with the anticipated strong holiday e-commerce season and potentially record-setting open enrollment period,” concluded Marinucci.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Reported revenue of $82.8 million, up 10% quarter over quarter and 44% year over year.

Adjusted Revenue of $85.1 million, 1 up 11% quarter over quarter and 43% year over year.

up 11% quarter over quarter and 43% year over year. Brand Direct revenue of $49.2 million, representing growth of 9% quarter over quarter and 11% year over year.

Marketplace revenue of $39.5 million, representing growth of 12% quarter over quarter and 154% year over year.

Revenue from top 10 insurance clients grew 8% quarter over quarter.

Reported gross profit was $25.1 million, or 30.2% gross margin, compared to $22.8 million, or 30.3% gross margin, in the second quarter of 2020 and compared to $18.5 million, or 32.1% gross margin, in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses, excluding cost of revenues, was $22.2 million, representing an increase of 31% quarter over quarter and decrease of 11% year over year.

Net loss of $2.2 million (which includes $3.2 million of business combination and acquisition-related costs and $1.0 million of facilities lease restructuring costs), a decrease of 202% as compared to $2.1 million net income in the second quarter (which included less than $0.1 million of acquisition costs), and an increase of 77% as compared to $9.5 million net loss in the third quarter of 2019 (which included $11.7 million of acquisition costs).

Combined Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million, 1 or adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 17%, representing 7.7% quarter-over-quarter growth.

or adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 17%, representing 7.7% quarter-over-quarter growth. Unlevered free cash flow was $11.6 million 1 in the third quarter, up from $11.0 million 1 in the second quarter; we ended the quarter with approximately $25.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

in the third quarter, up from $11.0 million in the second quarter; we ended the quarter with approximately $25.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. Successfully completed the business combination between Leo Holdings Corp. and Digital Media Solutions Holdings, LLC (the “Business Combination”) on July 15, 2020.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance:

For the full year 2020, current estimates are:

Revenue of $328 million to $333 million and Adjusted Revenue of $335 million 1 to $340 million 1

to $340 million Combined Adjusted EBITDA of $54 million to $57 million

We believe that this range takes into account potential uncertainty around the total client spend since we will see heading into a unique holiday season.

Adjusted Revenue and Combined Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that Adjusted Revenue and Combined Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and help explain and isolate the core operating performance of the business without regard to accounting treatments—refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below. The company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of Combined Adjusted EBITDA in its full-year 2020 financial guidance in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, the company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Combined Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because such amounts may vary significantly based on actual events, the company is not able to forecast GAAP net income with reasonable certainty. Such amounts may be material and could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than estimated Combined Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Additional Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release also contains a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that the company presents to allow investors and analysts to measure, analyze and compare its financial condition and results of operations in a meaningful and consistent manner. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release, except that a reconciliation is not provided of the full-year 2020 guidance for Adjusted Revenue or Combined Adjusted EBITDA, as discussed above.

Endnotes: 1 A non-GAAP financial measure; refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below.

Safe Harbor Statement

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 24,500 $ 3,008 Accounts receivable, net 38,656 30,137 Prepaid and other current assets 2,727 2,217 Total current assets 65,883 35,362 Property and equipment, net 13,662 8,728 Goodwill 44,368 41,826 Intangible assets, net 50,275 57,935 Deferred tax assets 18,522 — Other assets 285 254 Total assets $ 192,995 $ 144,105 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,433 $ 24,160 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,798 10,839 Current portion of long-term debt 4,150 4,150 Contingent consideration payable — 1,000 Total current liabilities 43,381 40,149 Commitments and contingencies Long-term debt 197,059 201,048 Long-term TRA liability 15,174 — Deferred tax liability 7,514 8,675 Other non-current liabilities 537 491 Total liabilities 263,665 250,363 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 3 — Class B common stock 3 — Class C common stock — — Additional paid-in capital (43,145 ) — Retained earnings 5,342 — Total stockholders' deficit (37,797 ) — Non-controlling interest (32,873 ) — Member deficit — (106,258 ) Total deficit (70,670 ) (106,258 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 192,995 $ 144,105

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 82,829 $ 57,575 $ 230,753 $ 173,142 Cost of revenue 57,777 39,101 160,338 117,084 Salaries and related costs 7,882 6,599 24,114 20,495 General and administrative expenses 6,407 4,479 16,356 13,514 Acquisition costs 3,248 11,707 3,322 17,492 Depreciation and amortization 4,636 2,201 13,307 6,165 Income (loss) from operations 2,879 (6,512 ) 13,316 (1,608 ) Interest expense 3,421 2,980 10,702 7,389 Net (loss) income before income taxes (542 ) (9,492 ) 2,614 (8,997 ) Income tax expense 1,636 — 1,901 — Net (loss) income (2,178 ) (9,492 ) 713 (8,997 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (3,315 ) — (424 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. $ 1,137 $ (9,492 ) $ 1,137 $ (8,997 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ 0.04 N/A $ 0.04 N/A Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,294 N/A 32,294 N/A

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 713 $ (8,997 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 13,307 6,165 Payment of contingent consideration (1,000 ) (15,904 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 699 409 Deferred income tax provision, net (1,261 ) — Change in accounts receivable, net (7,686 ) (1,889 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets (495 ) (837 ) Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,210 (3,680 ) Change in contingent consideration payable — 13,841 Change in other liabilities (136 ) (131 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,351 (11,023 ) Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property and equipment (7,481 ) (4,566 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,799 ) — Other — (14 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,280 ) (4,580 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from Business Combination 29,278 — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 39,000 Payments of long-term debt (3,423 ) (1,739 ) Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities 10,000 5,500 Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (11,000 ) (1,500 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (264 ) (719 ) Payment of contingent consideration payable — (7,011 ) Distributions to members (170 ) (21,593 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 24,421 11,938 Net change in cash 21,492 (3,665 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,008 4,589 Cash, end of period $ 24,500 $ 924

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Financial measures that are not U.S. GAAP should not be considered as alternatives to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, or cash flows as measures of liquidity. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, management relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Combined Adjusted EBITDA and Unlevered Free Cash Flow only as a supplement.

Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted Revenue presents non-GAAP financial information and should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. This measure is presented as an alternative method for assessing the Company’s operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of our underlying operations. Management believes this measure provides useful information because, while the majority of our business is comprised of lead generation contracts which are accounted for on a gross basis, a portion of our agency managed services contracts are accounted for on a net basis. In light of these considerations, management believes that Adjusted Revenue provides useful information regarding operating performance across our business, without regard to the accounting treatment of individual contracts, and allows management to build forecasts on a consistent basis across the business. Management further uses Adjusted Revenue to compare the performance of divisions within the Company against each other and to isolate our core operating performance. Moreover, management expects that over time we will transition all of our services to a principal relationship and as our contracts are either amended or new agreements are executed, this measure will help provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between different periods over time as we transition these services and related accounting for these contracts.

Adjusted Revenue is defined as net revenue as reported under GAAP, without regard to netting of costs applicable to revenues earned under contracts that are deemed to be entered into on an agency basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Revenue to net revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments (1) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Net revenue $ 82,829 $ 2,307 $ 85,136 $ 75,196 $ 1,548 $ 76,744 $ 57,575 $ 1,821 $ 59,396 Cost of revenue 57,777 2,307 60,084 52,402 1,548 53,950 39,101 1,821 40,922 Gross profit $ 25,052 $ — $ 25,052 $ 22,794 $ — $ 22,794 $ 18,474 $ — $ 18,474 Gross profit margin 30.2 % — % 29.4 % 30.3 % — % 29.7 % 32.1 % — % 31.1 %

(1) Includes the gross up for certain Managed services contracts that are presented net of costs under GAAP.

For the full year 2020, current estimates are:

Guidance Low High Revenue $328 million $333 million Adjustments (1) 7 million 7 million Adjusted Revenue $335 million $340 million Combined Adjusted EBITDA $54 million $57 million (1) Includes the gross up for certain Managed services contracts that are presented net of costs under GAAP for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

We use the non-GAAP measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Combined Adjusted EBITDA and Unlevered Free Cash Flow to assess operating performance. Management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors regarding DMS’s operating performance and its capacity to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. DMS believes that these measures are used by many investors, analysts and rating agencies as a measure of performance. By reporting these measures, DMS provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that DMS does not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Financial measures that are not GAAP should not be considered as alternatives to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, or cash flows as measures of liquidity. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, DMS relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Combined Adjusted EBITDA only as a supplement.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, Combined Adjusted EBITDA and Unlevered Free Cash Flow from the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in thousands):

Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 $ Change % Change Net (loss) income $ (2,178 ) $ 2,134 $ (4,312 ) (202 )% Adjustments Interest expense 3,421 3,491 (70 ) (2 )% Income tax expense 1,636 213 1,423 668 % Depreciation and amortization 4,636 4,356 280 6 % Acquisition costs (1) 3,248 47 3,201 6811 % Other expense (2) 745 495 250 51 % Other non-recurring expenses (3) 1,237 107 1,130 1056 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,745 $ 10,843 $ 1,902 18 % Adjustments Pro Forma Cost Savings (4) $ 47 $ 295 $ (248 ) (84 )% Technology Synergies (5) 572 755 (183 ) (24 )% Pro Forma Cost Savings – UE (6) 671 838 (167 ) (20 )% Acquisitions EBITDA (7) 9 306 (297 ) (97 )% Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,044 $ 13,037 $ 1,007 8 % Capital expenditures $ 2,450 $ 2,055 $ 395 19 % Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 11,594 $ 10,982 $ 612 6 %

(1) Balance includes acquisition incentive payments, contingent consideration accretion, earnout payments and pre-acquisition expenses. (2) Balance includes legal fees associated with acquisitions, investor management fees and costs related to philanthropic initiatives. (3) Restructuring costs include lease termination costs due to office closures, severance payments due to company reorganization, write-off of equity investment, payments on Company’s employee incentive plan and business combination transaction fees. (4) These pro forma cost savings include expected cost savings resulting primarily from reorganization of the company. (5) These are annualized future expected UE Authority, Co. ("UE") technology synergies related to uniform infrastructure platform. (6) These are annualized expected cost savings resulting primarily from reorganization of UE and SmarterChaos.com and related entities ("SmarterChaos"). (7) SmarterChaos EBITDA from April 1, 2020 to July 16, 2020 (acquisition date).

