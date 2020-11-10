 

LiveRamp to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

10.11.2020   

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that LiveRamp President and CFO Warren Jenson will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually. The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed through the webcast or via an archived replay through the investor relations website.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

LiveRampⓇ, IdentityLinkTM, AbilitecⓇ, Safe HavenⓇ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

