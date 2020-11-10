 

Willdan’s Net Energy Optimizer to Support LEED Program in Partnership with GBCI

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today it will partner with Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the global certification body for the LEED green building program, to make energy modeling more accessible, more accurate, and more affordable for building projects around the world. In support of this partnership, Willdan and GBCI will offer Willdan's Net Energy Optimizer (NEO) energy modeling tool to projects worldwide.

“GBCI is committed to delivering cost-effective, accessible, and high-quality solutions to advance energy-efficient buildings,” said Sarah Alexander, Senior Vice President, Certification and Credentialing at GBCI. “We are excited to partner with Willdan because their NEO simplified energy modeling tool supports our vision that healthy people in healthy places equals a healthy economy. Now, more than ever, projects can pave the way toward a more resilient and prosperous future by taking advantage of energy efficient solutions.”

Energy modeling with NEO has the potential to substantially increase energy efficiency, as a result of its automation and interface, which give users straightforward information about design and equipment options, costs, projected savings, and environmental impact. NEO was used in more than 800 projects nationwide in 2019, supporting utility companies, engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and equipment manufacturers.

“Willdan is proud to support GBCI’s mission to change the way buildings and communities are designed, built, and operated – enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life,” said Willdan Vice President Jim Douglas. “NEO embraces this mission by reducing market barriers. It enables architects, engineers, owners, and developers to quickly understand the impact of design options and select those that maximize building efficiency, meet their performance goals, and support environmental, social, and governance objectives.”

About Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)

GBCI is the premier organization independently recognizing excellence in green business industry performance and practice globally. Through rigorous certification and credentialing standards, GBCI drives adoption of green building and business practices. GBCI is the global certification body for the USGBC’s LEED green building program. LEED was founded more than 20 years ago to provide a road map for developing sustainable buildings. Today, LEED is the most widely used green building program in the world, with more than 104,000 registered and certified commercial projects across 181 countries and territories.

