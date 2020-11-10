Five Prime Announces Bemarituzumab Plus Chemotherapy Demonstrates Significant Progression-Free and Overall Survival Benefit Compared to Placebo Plus Chemotherapy in Front-Line Advanced Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immune modulators and precision therapies for solid tumor cancers, today announced positive topline results from the global, randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 FIGHT trial. The trial compared mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy in combination with bemarituzumab (bema, FPA144), a first-in-class targeted therapy, in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive (FGFR2b+), non HER2 positive (non HER2+) front-line advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

“These results bring us one step closer to the first potential targeted therapy for advanced gastric cancer in over a decade,” said Helen Collins, M.D., Five Prime’s Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “Benefit was observed in patients whose tumors overexpressed FGFR2b, even without evidence of amplification, and that may broaden the therapeutic potential of bemarituzumab in more cancer types. We are excited about the results of the FIGHT trial and the opportunity to advance the development of bemarituzumab, the first and only investigational treatment targeting FGFR2b+. Five Prime is grateful to the patients and investigators who participated in our clinical trials, and we look forward to discussing next steps with health authorities worldwide.”

All three efficacy endpoints in the FIGHT trial – PFS, OS and ORR – achieved pre-specified statistical significance at a 2-sided alpha of 0.20. The incidence of all grade adverse events was comparable in the treatment and control arms of the study (100% vs 98.7%, respectively) as were serious adverse events (31.6% vs 36.4%) and deaths due to adverse events (6.6% vs 5.2%). Adverse events ≥ Grade 3 were reported more frequently in the treatment arm than in the placebo arm (82.9% vs 74.0%). Corneal and stomatitis adverse events were reported more frequently in the bemarituzumab arm, and more patients discontinued bemarituzumab (34.2%) compared to placebo (5.2%) due to an adverse event. Importantly, no adverse events of retinal detachment or hyperphosphatemia were reported in the bemarituzumab arm. Despite the higher frequency of discontinuation of bemarituzumab compared to placebo, all efficacy endpoints favored bemarituzumab. Overall, the Phase 2 FIGHT trial results validate the importance of the novel target, FGFR2b, which is overexpressed in approximately 30 percent of HER2- gastric cancers worldwide.