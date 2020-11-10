 

Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Collaboration with GSK to Measure Minimal Residual Disease with clonoSEQ Assay Across its Hematology and Oncology Portfolio

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) to use its clonoSEQ Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in GSK’s portfolio of hematology products.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with GSK to implement our leading MRD test across their groundbreaking hematology portfolio as a measure of treatment response and patient outcomes,” said Chad Robins, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “MRD is increasingly used as an endpoint in clinical trials, and clonoSEQ has emerged as the premier test to reliably and accurately measure MRD to help advance novel therapies.”

In hematologic malignancies, MRD testing can be used to see if a patient is responding to treatment or if the cancer has come back. It is performed as a series of tests throughout a patient’s cancer journey. The clonoSEQ Assay is the first and only next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based MRD test authorized by the FDA to detect and monitor MRD in multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

As part of the non-exclusive, pan-portfolio translational collaboration, Adaptive’s clonoSEQ Assay also may be used in GSK hematology clinical trials to generate data supporting the clinical value of monitoring MRD in the context of patient care.

Adaptive will receive upfront and potential future regulatory milestone payments in certain geographies. Specific financial terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

About the clonoSEQ Assay
The clonoSEQ Assay is the first and only FDA-cleared assay for MRD in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), multiple myeloma (MM) and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Minimal residual disease (MRD) refers to the small number of cancer cells that can stay in the body during and after treatment. clonoSEQ was initially granted De Novo designation and marketing authorization by the FDA for the detection and monitoring of MRD in patients with MM and B-ALL using DNA from bone marrow samples. In August 2020, clonoSEQ received additional clearance from the FDA to detect and monitor MRD in blood or bone marrow from patients with CLL. 

