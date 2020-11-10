GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it plans to release 12-month data for Groups 1 through 4 evaluating durability of effect and continued safety and interim data of Groups 5 and 6 evaluating safety and efficacy at higher doses for its Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) on November 11, 2020. AGTC management will host a conference call and webcast with accompanying slides to review the data and provide a general update on the XLRP trial beginning at 8:00am Eastern Time on the same date.



The live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). The archived webcast and slide presentation will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company's website.