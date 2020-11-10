TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:



The Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12th, 2020 and present at 3:10pm Eastern Time;

The Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on November 12th, 2020; and

The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on December 10th, 2020.



The presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.