 

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (PCB) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today announced that members of its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:

  • The Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12th, 2020 and present at 3:10pm Eastern Time;
  • The Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on November 12th, 2020; and
  • The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on December 10th, 2020.

The presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


