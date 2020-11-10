WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Analysts and Investors at the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate in the virtual D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Bank Conference, November 17, 2020. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Clark, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, will host one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors.



Presentation Materials: WSFS will present the 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation, which is available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.