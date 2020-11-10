 

Nass Valley Gateway Announces a New Marketing Partnership With Digital Agency, Branded Book

Marketing Partnership Cemented to Drive Customer Acquisition For Nass Valley’s CBD Product Lines

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce its new marketing partnership with Branded Book, a digital marketing company specializing in customer acquisition within the Healthcare, Wellness, and CBD industries.

“Branded Book is specialized in our space. They are now our partners within the CBD vertical and they excel at customer acquisition and performance marketing, which are key components per our plan. This is the type of relationship we are looking for to add value to our marketing efforts,” stated Michael Semler, CFO and Director of Nass Valley. Branded Book also specializes in cost efficiency per customer acquisition, funnel traffic, and social media marketing. They have strong relationships in the Health & Beauty and CBD spaces that they have nurtured over the last 10+ years while designing and implementing 100+ digital marketing campaigns.

In a recent article with Yahoo Finance, owner and operator of the Branded Book agency, Alex Mamutin, explains their strategies, relationships and how they overcome digital obstacles allowing them to be at the forefront of the constantly evolving digital marketing industry. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/increase-cbd-sales-modern-digital-11332 ...  Branded Book uses a strong model that they customize and replicate for each client’s product and targeted consumer profile. Nass Valley management is confident this model is ideal for expanding their customer base and product sales.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver
Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler.
+1 (609) 651-0032
Michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Stuttgart; Toronto
EQS News ID: 818503
Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd


