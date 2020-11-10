 

Aravive to Host Virtual Expert Event Focused on Ovarian and Renal Cancer on November 20, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced the Company will host a virtual Ovarian and Renal Cancer Expert Event on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

Aravive will review its clinical development plans for AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The program will also feature perspectives on the evolving treatment landscape in gynecologic cancers and renal cancer from the following leading oncologists.

  • Katherine Fuh, M.D., Ph.D., Gynecologic Oncologist & Assistant Professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University

  • Eric Jonasch, M.D., Director, VHL Clinical Center & Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

A live webcast of the event can be accessed in the Investors section of the Aravive website at https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be archived on the Company’s website following the live event.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive recently successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selected 15 mg/kg as the dose for the pivotal trial. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company also intends to initiate a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial of AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma later this year. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
(213) 262-9390

Investors:
Luke Heagle, W2O
lheagle@w2ogroup.com
(910) 726-1372


Aravive Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aravive to Host Virtual Expert Event Focused on Ovarian and Renal Cancer on November 20, 2020 HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced the Company will host a virtual Ovarian and Renal Cancer Expert Event on Friday, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Aravive and 3D Medicines Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize AVB-500 in Greater China
05.11.20
Aravive Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates