Aravive to Host Virtual Expert Event Focused on Ovarian and Renal Cancer on November 20, 2020

Aravive will review its clinical development plans for AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The program will also feature perspectives on the evolving treatment landscape in gynecologic cancers and renal cancer from the following leading oncologists.

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced the Company will host a virtual Ovarian and Renal Cancer Expert Event on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

Katherine Fuh, M.D., Ph.D., Gynecologic Oncologist & Assistant Professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Washington University





Eric Jonasch, M.D., Director, VHL Clinical Center & Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center



A live webcast of the event can be accessed in the Investors section of the Aravive website at https://ir.aravive.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay will be archived on the Company’s website following the live event.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive recently successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selected 15 mg/kg as the dose for the pivotal trial. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company also intends to initiate a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial of AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma later this year. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

