 

ElectraMeccanica Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:10  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and Recent Company Highlights

  • Commenced production and successfully delivered the first shipment of SOLO EVs into the U.S. In-line with the Company’s ongoing vehicle rollout strategy, these SOLO EVs will be used specifically for high ROI activities, including press events, marketing, retail distribution, test drives, corporate and advertising purposes as well as fleet demonstrations.
  • Expanded the SOLO retail footprint into six (6) additional high-traffic, upscale shopping centers in EV-friendly cities, including San Diego, CA; Brea, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Glendale, AZ; Santa Clara, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. The Company also currently maintains four (4) existing locations with two (2) storefronts in Los Angeles, CA as well as one (1) location in Portland, OR and Scottsdale, AZ, respectively.
  • Revealed initial concepts for the utility and fleet version of the SOLO EV, which is expected to become available in early 2021. These modified vehicles are being developed based on direct input from potential commercial and fleet partners and will be equipped with a stylish and functional cargo “cap,” offering additional capacity and versatility to suit a variety of different single-occupant commercial and utility fleet applications.
  • Since late February, the Company has been engaged with BDO USA’s Site Selection & Business Incentives Practice (“BDO”) to lead a nationwide search for an assembly facility and engineering technical center in the U.S. BDO initially identified seven candidate states. Following comprehensive proposals and site visits at select candidate locations, the Company announced the remaining two finalists as Arizona and Tennessee. Within each finalist state, the Company has selected two finalist sites within the Phoenix, AZ metro area and the Nashville, TN region, respectively. Along with BDO, the Company is now conducting final site and proposal reviews before making a selection at the end of November 2020.
  • Launched the “Drive SOLO” marketing campaign, aimed at educating and challenging consumers to reconsider their driving habits, particularly when commuting to work, the gym, or visiting friends. The campaign includes a digital storytelling operation across all social and digital media platforms, including: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the Company website. The “Drive SOLO” campaign is characterized by bold, minimalist visuals, which were designed by Narrative Media Group, a specialty creative experience agency that has worked with some of the country’s most high-profile influencers, organizations and iconic brands.
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ElectraMeccanica Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the third quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...