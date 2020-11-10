ElectraMeccanica Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 10.11.2020, 22:10 | 57 | 0 | 0 10.11.2020, 22:10 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and Recent Company Highlights Commenced production and successfully delivered the first shipment of SOLO EVs into the U.S. In-line with the Company's ongoing vehicle rollout strategy, these SOLO EVs will be used specifically for high ROI activities, including press events, marketing, retail distribution, test drives, corporate and advertising purposes as well as fleet demonstrations.

Expanded the SOLO retail footprint into six (6) additional high-traffic, upscale shopping centers in EV-friendly cities, including San Diego, CA; Brea, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Glendale, AZ; Santa Clara, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. The Company also currently maintains four (4) existing locations with two (2) storefronts in Los Angeles, CA as well as one (1) location in Portland, OR and Scottsdale, AZ, respectively.

Revealed initial concepts for the utility and fleet version of the SOLO EV, which is expected to become available in early 2021. These modified vehicles are being developed based on direct input from potential commercial and fleet partners and will be equipped with a stylish and functional cargo "cap," offering additional capacity and versatility to suit a variety of different single-occupant commercial and utility fleet applications.

Since late February, the Company has been engaged with BDO USA's Site Selection & Business Incentives Practice ("BDO") to lead a nationwide search for an assembly facility and engineering technical center in the U.S. BDO initially identified seven candidate states. Following comprehensive proposals and site visits at select candidate locations, the Company announced the remaining two finalists as Arizona and Tennessee. Within each finalist state, the Company has selected two finalist sites within the Phoenix, AZ metro area and the Nashville, TN region, respectively. Along with BDO, the Company is now conducting final site and proposal reviews before making a selection at the end of November 2020.

Launched the "Drive SOLO" marketing campaign, aimed at educating and challenging consumers to reconsider their driving habits, particularly when commuting to work, the gym, or visiting friends. The campaign includes a digital storytelling operation across all social and digital media platforms, including: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the Company website. The "Drive SOLO" campaign is characterized by bold, minimalist visuals, which were designed by Narrative Media Group, a specialty creative experience agency that has worked with some of the country's most high-profile influencers, organizations and iconic brands.



