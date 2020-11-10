 

Skeena Resources Announces Overnight Marketed Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:06  |  63   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has launched an overnight marketed public offering of common shares (“Common Shares”) seeking gross proceeds of approximately C$35 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity.

The Common Shares will be offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated November 4, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed and the Company intends to file a final prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus on or about November 11, 2020.

The Common Shares will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Common Shares will also be sold to U.S. buyers on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2020 and is subject to Skeena receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Barrick Gold Inc., which currently holds approximately 12.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, has the right to maintain its pro-rata ownership interest in the Company via participation in future Skeena financings.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund ‎exploration and development activities at the Eskay Creek Project and Snip Gold Project, and for general ‎administrative and corporate purposes.

Agentis Capital Mining Partners, Jett Capital Advisors, and Tectonic Advisory Partners have acted has financial advisors to the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Seite 1 von 2
Skeena Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skeena Resources Announces Overnight Marketed Public Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Skeena durchteuft 4,48 Gramm Goldäquivalent pro Tonne Gestein über 28,50 Meter auf Eskay Creek
25.10.20
Top-News ausgewählter Aktien!: Mining-News KW 43-2020 – Coroana-Ampeln Rot = Rohstoff-Ampleln Grün?!
24.10.20
So werden Firmen aufgebaut!: Bohrabstände verkleinert und Zonen mit Spitzengehalten erweitert! TOP-Nachrichten von diesen Unternehmen!
20.10.20
Skeenas Infill-Bohrungen in Eskay Creek treffen auf 7,83 g/t AuÄq über 42,59 m in Zone 21C
18.10.20
Mining-News KW 42-2020 – Gesundes durchatmen!
16.10.20
Hammer-Bohrergebnisse!: Kanadas Golden Triangle und das Silberland Mexiko zeigen sich von ihrer besten Seite!
14.10.20
Skeena durchschneidet 7,01 g/t AuEq über 20 Meter in der Zone 21C Infill-Bohrungen am Eskay Creek
14.10.20
SRC Mining Special Situations: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat mit +40 Unternehmen in einem Zertifikat!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
511
Skeena Resources (TSXV: SKE) Golden Triangle Region British Columbia