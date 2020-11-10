Skeena Resources Announces Overnight Marketed Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, OTCQX: SKREF) (“Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that is has launched an overnight marketed public offering of common shares (“Common Shares”) seeking gross proceeds of approximately C$35 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Raymond James Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

The Common Shares will be offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated November 4, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed and the Company intends to file a final prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus on or about November 11, 2020.

The Common Shares will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Common Shares will also be sold to U.S. buyers on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and other jurisdictions outside of Canada provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2020 and is subject to Skeena receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Barrick Gold Inc., which currently holds approximately 12.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, has the right to maintain its pro-rata ownership interest in the Company via participation in future Skeena financings.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund ‎exploration and development activities at the Eskay Creek Project and Snip Gold Project, and for general ‎administrative and corporate purposes.

Agentis Capital Mining Partners, Jett Capital Advisors, and Tectonic Advisory Partners have acted has financial advisors to the Company.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.