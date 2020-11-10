 

CTO Realty Growth Announces Recent Transaction Activity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the closing of the following three transactions representing approximately $6.5 million in transaction activity:

  • On November 6, 2020, the land joint venture that was formed in October 2019 (the “Land JV”) completed the sale of approximately 29.7 acres, located on the east side of I-95, for a sales price of approximately $3.0 million (the “Land Sale”).
  • On November 3, 2020, the Company’s loan made to the buyer of the Company’s former golf operations was repaid by the borrower, generating proceeds of approximately $2.0 million.
  • On November 2, 2020, the Company sold eight billboard sites for a sales price of approximately $1.5 million. The Company expects to use the proceeds as part of a 1031 like-kind exchange.

Following the Land Sale, the Land JV will distribute approximately $2.8 million to the Land JV partner under the terms of the Land JV agreement (the “Distribution”). Following the Distribution, the capital balance of the Land JV partner totaled approximately $39.7 million.

The Land JV’s current pipeline related to the remaining 1,637 acres includes approximately 100 acres of potential land sales that total $13.3 million, with more than half of the sales volume expected to close in the next 90 days.

In addition to the Company’s activity within the Land JV, the Company is currently under contract to sell a wholly owned land parcel in downtown Daytona Beach for $6.1 million, subject to city approval regarding an associated redevelopment plan. Closing for this sale is expected in 2021.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctorealtygrowth.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.

Disclaimer

