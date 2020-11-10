CTO Realty Growth Announces Recent Transaction Activity

Following the Land Sale, the Land JV will distribute approximately $2.8 million to the Land JV partner under the terms of the Land JV agreement (the “Distribution”). Following the Distribution, the capital balance of the Land JV partner totaled approximately $39.7 million.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the closing of the following three transactions representing approximately $6.5 million in transaction activity:

The Land JV’s current pipeline related to the remaining 1,637 acres includes approximately 100 acres of potential land sales that total $13.3 million, with more than half of the sales volume expected to close in the next 90 days.

In addition to the Company’s activity within the Land JV, the Company is currently under contract to sell a wholly owned land parcel in downtown Daytona Beach for $6.1 million, subject to city approval regarding an associated redevelopment plan. Closing for this sale is expected in 2021.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE American: CTO) is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

