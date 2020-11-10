Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis are scheduled to virtually participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. These representatives of the company will host a presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com.