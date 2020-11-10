 

Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer Paul Kim and Chief Commercial Officer Brandon Perthuis are scheduled to virtually participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. These representatives of the company will host a presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent Genetics website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics’ proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing (“NGS”) with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the Company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the Company’s advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the Company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) - based tests. The Company has received Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the Company’s business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients’ unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated laboratory services.

Investor Relations Contacts:
The Blueshirt Group
Nicole Borsje, 415-217-2633; nicole@blueshirtgroup.com


Fulgent Genetics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fulgent Genetics to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent Genetics” or the “company”), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Fulgent Genetics Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance by $100 Million
26.10.20
Fulgent Genetics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday November 9, 2020