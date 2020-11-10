 

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq: PACB) today announced that it intends to offer and sell $85.0 million of shares of its common stock and a selling stockholder intends to offer 1,304,348 of common stock shares in an underwritten public offering. Pacific Biosciences also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.75 million of shares of its common stock, and the selling stockholder also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 195,652 shares of its common stock, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor is also acting as a book-running manager for the offering.

Pacific Biosciences intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) additional product launches and research and development, (ii) commercial infrastructure expansion and (iii) general corporate purposes.   Pacific Biosciences may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, product candidates or other intellectual property, although it has no present commitments or agreements to do so. Pacific Biosciences will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholder.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by Pacific Biosciences with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement (when available) and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

