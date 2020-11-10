SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 17, 2020

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winner of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that the Company will participate in the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC, and Steve Waszak, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available to provide an update on SMTC and its current business opportunities, in one-on-one meetings via teleconference throughout the day on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Anyone wishing to schedule a teleconference meeting is encouraged to request a meeting through their Craig-Hallum representative or alternatively contact Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates, at 516-419-9915 or pseltzberg@darrowir.com for more information.