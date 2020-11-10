Amdocs Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Telecommunications Industry’s Move to the Cloud

Amdocs and AWS form comprehensive alliance to help Communications Service Providers adopt Cloud Services faster

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced a new multi-year, strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to deliver integrated, cloud-native Business Support Systems (BSS) offerings for the world’s premium Communications Service Providers (CSPs). Amdocs and AWS will offer CSPs access to a cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital services that gives them faster time to market and higher agility to meet the evolving needs of customers. As part of the deal, AWS will be Amdocs’ preferred cloud provider for Amdocs’ internal IT transformation to enable new operating models, reduced operating costs, and help transform their business in the cloud.



“AWS and Amdocs are laser focused on accelerating the journey to the cloud for CSP’s around the world. Leveraging our combined global scale, cloud capabilities and industry leading products, we have created a unique carrier-grade cloud portfolio that addresses the needs of every customer,” said Shuky Sheffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amdocs Management Limited. “As we see the increased adoption of 5G, IoT and edge technologies powering and monetizing both consumer and enterprise experiences, we are excited to collaborate with AWS to drive industry growth through innovation and business agility on the cloud.”