 

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Acquires Swerve, a Rapidly Growing Keto-Friendly & Plant-based Sweeteners & Baking Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

Transaction expected to increase Whole Earth’s North American Branded CPG segment net sales to $100 million, representing a 10% market share of all sweeteners and making natural sweeteners 65% of the Whole Earth’s North American Branded CPG sales mix1

Provides greater penetration of the high-growth, $6 billion baking category

46% of consumers are baking more than before COVID-192

Accretive to estimated 2021 EPS

Management hosting a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced the acquisition of all of the outstanding equity interests of Swerve, L.L.C. and Swerve IP, L.L.C (collectively, “Swerve”), a rapidly growing manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of zero sugar, keto-friendly, and plant-based sweeteners and baking mixes. The $80 million cash transaction closed on November 10, 2020 and is expected to be accretive to Whole Earth Brands’ estimated 2021 earnings per share.

Swerve is a rapidly growing manufacturer and marketer of the “Ultimate Sugar Replacement” and provides a key growth platform for Whole Earth Brands to expand its existing offerings in the alternative better-for-you sweetener space and fits perfectly within its existing sweetener portfolio. Swerve has a strong brand equity in the United States and is beloved by health-conscious consumers and bakers.

Swerve is easy to use as a sugar alternative because it measures cup-for-cup with sugar, caramelizes like sugar, has a clean taste and is generally considered safe for diabetics because, as compared to sugar, it does not cause as extreme of blood sugar spikes, and is made primarily from clean natural GMO-free ingredients with no artificial preservatives. The sugar substitutes category has become increasingly important as consumers become more focused on health and wellness.

“We are thrilled to announce our first acquisition as a public company. By acquiring Swerve, we’ve added one the fastest growing shelf stable sweetener brands in North America retail to Whole Earth Brands’ portfolio. This deal represents a significant opportunity to create value for Whole Earth Brands with compounded annual revenue growth of approximately 150% since 2016,” stated Albert Manzone, Whole Earth Brands Chief Executive Officer. “The transaction fits perfectly with our M&A strategy to invest in, and to accelerate the growth of, our branded consumer packaged goods (CPG) business in North America.   In fact, the addition of Swerve is expected to increase Whole Earth’s North American branded CPG segment net sales to $100M, representing a 10% market share of all sweeteners and making natural sweeteners 65% of Whole Earth’s North American branded CPG sales mix. We believe this transaction will enhance our ability to generate long-term sustainable growth. We feel that the transaction is financially sound, aligns closely with our identified strategic objectives, expands our addressable markets, and positions Whole Earth Brands to create additional value for its stockholders.”

Seite 1 von 6
Whole Earth Brands Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Acquires Swerve, a Rapidly Growing Keto-Friendly & Plant-based Sweeteners & Baking Brand Transaction expected to increase Whole Earth’s North American Branded CPG segment net sales to $100 million, representing a 10% market share of all sweeteners and making natural sweeteners 65% of the Whole Earth’s North American Branded CPG sales …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16, 2020