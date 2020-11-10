Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Acquires Swerve, a Rapidly Growing Keto-Friendly & Plant-based Sweeteners & Baking Brand

Transaction expected to increase Whole Earth’s North American Branded CPG segment net sales to $100 million, representing a 10% market share of all sweeteners and making natural sweeteners 65% of the Whole Earth’s North American Branded CPG sales mix 1

46% of consumers are baking more than before COVID-192

Accretive to estimated 2021 EPS

Management hosting a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced the acquisition of all of the outstanding equity interests of Swerve, L.L.C. and Swerve IP, L.L.C (collectively, “Swerve”), a rapidly growing manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of zero sugar, keto-friendly, and plant-based sweeteners and baking mixes. The $80 million cash transaction closed on November 10, 2020 and is expected to be accretive to Whole Earth Brands’ estimated 2021 earnings per share.

Swerve is a rapidly growing manufacturer and marketer of the “Ultimate Sugar Replacement” and provides a key growth platform for Whole Earth Brands to expand its existing offerings in the alternative better-for-you sweetener space and fits perfectly within its existing sweetener portfolio. Swerve has a strong brand equity in the United States and is beloved by health-conscious consumers and bakers.

Swerve is easy to use as a sugar alternative because it measures cup-for-cup with sugar, caramelizes like sugar, has a clean taste and is generally considered safe for diabetics because, as compared to sugar, it does not cause as extreme of blood sugar spikes, and is made primarily from clean natural GMO-free ingredients with no artificial preservatives. The sugar substitutes category has become increasingly important as consumers become more focused on health and wellness.

“We are thrilled to announce our first acquisition as a public company. By acquiring Swerve, we’ve added one the fastest growing shelf stable sweetener brands in North America retail to Whole Earth Brands’ portfolio. This deal represents a significant opportunity to create value for Whole Earth Brands with compounded annual revenue growth of approximately 150% since 2016,” stated Albert Manzone, Whole Earth Brands Chief Executive Officer. “The transaction fits perfectly with our M&A strategy to invest in, and to accelerate the growth of, our branded consumer packaged goods (CPG) business in North America. In fact, the addition of Swerve is expected to increase Whole Earth’s North American branded CPG segment net sales to $100M, representing a 10% market share of all sweeteners and making natural sweeteners 65% of Whole Earth’s North American branded CPG sales mix. We believe this transaction will enhance our ability to generate long-term sustainable growth. We feel that the transaction is financially sound, aligns closely with our identified strategic objectives, expands our addressable markets, and positions Whole Earth Brands to create additional value for its stockholders.”