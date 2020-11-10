 

LED Lighting, Controls & Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Participate at Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investment Conference Tuesday, November 17th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:02  |   |   |   

MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT capabilities, ongoing system maintenance and program management, will participate at the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investment Conference to be held in a virtual format on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Orion’s CEO Mike Altschaefl and CFO Per Brodin will participate at the event.

About Craig-Hallum Alpha Select
The Alpha Select List is an actively researched and managed collection of under-followed, micro-cap companies that Craig-Hallum believes have the potential for significant growth. The Conference showcases Alpha Select companies before top institutional investors and analysts from across the country. To make the list, companies must meet as many of the following characteristics as possible: sub-$250 million market cap, strong management teams, above average growth prospects, attractive business models, unique solutions to large problems, unappreciated value, and sustainable competitive advantage. Attendance at the Alpha Select Conference is by invitation only.

Please contact chconference@craig-hallum.com for more information.

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to enhance the efficiency of their business while reducing their carbon footprint. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Investor Relations Contacts
Per Prodin, CFO                                          William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.                         Catalyst IR
pbrodin@oesx.com                                     (212) 924-9800 or oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Twitter: @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

 


Orion Energy Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LED Lighting, Controls & Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion to Participate at Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investment Conference Tuesday, November 17th MANITOWOC, Wis., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Strong Rebound in Turnkey LED Lighting Retrofit Activity from National Accounts Improves Orion Energy’s Outlook; Orion Reports Q2 Net Income of $1.9M, or $0.06 Per Share, on Revenue of $26.3M; Investor Call Today at 10am ET
29.10.20
LED Lighting, Controls and Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q2 Investor Call/Webcast Thurs. Nov. 5th at 10am ET
20.10.20
Orion Secures Approximately $41 Million in Contract Extensions Expanding Turnkey LED Lighting & Controls Retrofit Project for Major National Retail Customer by 295 Additional Locations
15.10.20
LED Lighting, Controls and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Names Veteran Finance Executive Per Brodin to Succeed Bill Hull as CFO