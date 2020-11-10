Health Catalyst Promotes Patrick Nelli to the Role of President

Announces Promotion of Bryan Hunt as CFO and Additional Leadership Responsibilities to Support Continued Growth and Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced current Chief Financial Officer Patrick Nelli has been named President, effective January 1, 2021. In this new role, Nelli will be responsible for all the major growth functions and lead engagement with existing clients, new clients, international expansion, sales operations, marketing, and communications, and report directly to the CEO.



Nelli joined Health Catalyst in 2013, after serving in healthcare investment banking at McColl Partners and in private equity at GTCR. At Health Catalyst, he built the company’s internal analytics group and benchmarking product line, named Touchstone. In 2017, Nelli was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, leading the finance, accounting, investor relations, human resources, IT, and real estate functions. He played a central role in the IPO in July 2019 and has supported the company’s growth initiatives with existing and new customers, including serving on customers’ executive governance committees and as an executive sponsor for some of the company’s largest customer relationships. He has a degree in Physics with a concentration in Biophysics and Biochemistry from Wake Forest University.

Health Catalyst Chief Executive Officer Dan Burton said, “During the past seven years, I have worked with Patrick on a wide variety of strategic and operational issues. Through these interactions, I have come to appreciate Patrick’s character and leadership capability. I have tremendous respect for Patrick’s intellectual capacity, strategic prowess, and his boundless energy. He has earned my trust while continuing to demonstrate his deep commitment to our company’s mission, operating principles, and cultural attributes. Patrick has my full support and confidence, along with the board of director’s unanimous support and confidence. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Patrick during the years to come.”