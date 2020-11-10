 

Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date October 30, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of October 30, 2020, short interest in 2,529 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,257,390,516 shares compared with 8,261,327,139 shares in 2,517 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of October 15, 2020. The end-of-October short interest represent 3.43 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.17 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,162 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,334,914,312 shares at the end of the settlement date of October 30, 2020 compared with 1,309,811,101 shares in 1,150 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.28 days average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.06.

In summary, short interest in all 3,691 Nasdaq securities totaled 9,592,304,828 shares at the October 30, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,667 issues and 9,571,138,240 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.78 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.49 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

NDAQO

Media Contact: 
Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com  

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3498378a-53da-4ea9 ...


