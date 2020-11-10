 

Assertio to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that President, chief executive officer and director, Todd Smith will present at and participate in investor meetings at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020. The presentation will take place at 11:20 am ET

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.assertiotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live presentation.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers and acquisitions. The Company seeks to leverage its commercial excellence to be the partner of choice. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan for Assertio Holdings, Inc.
lroth@burnsmc.com
ir@assertiotx.com

 


Assertio Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assertio to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020 LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, announced that President, chief executive officer and director, Todd Smith will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Assertio Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.10.20
Assertio to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on November 6, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
46
ASRT (Mkap $100 M) FDA Entscheidung am 19.Oktober