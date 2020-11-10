Werner Announces Environmental, Social and Governance Program

While ESG concepts have long been woven into the fabric of Werner’s history, these initiatives are being announced now to better communicate Werner’s ESG progress to associates, customers, shareholders, suppliers and the general public, as well as identifying new areas of focus for further improvement.

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, is building on its strong foundation of driving greater sustainability and inclusion. Werner has released a report providing details regarding its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.

“Werner’s foundation is built on our core values designed to conduct our business in a socially and environmentally responsible manner,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek J. Leathers. “I am tremendously proud of all that we have accomplished so far, and I am excited about the additional progress we will make going forward.”

As an award-winning EPA SmartWay Transportation Partner, Werner eliminated over 300 million gallons in fuel consumption, improved fuel efficiency by over 29% and reduced over 3.3 million tons of CO2 since 2007. Werner is proud of its highly-skilled and safety-conscious driver workforce, that includes 55% of drivers who are ethnically diverse and 21% of drivers who are military veterans. Werner’s talented Board of Directors has strong business experience, relevant leadership skills and increasing diversity among its membership.

Werner’s ESG initiatives include sharing with its stakeholders the impactful progress Werner has already achieved and its future specific milestone goals. In addition to providing resources to support these future ESG efforts, Werner will produce regular progress reports to ensure it is accountable for progress going forward. Werner commits to being transparent by updating all of its stakeholders on its ESG journey by publishing an inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report in 2021.

As an important part of the Social component of ESG, Werner is proud to announce and unveil its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Vision Statement:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Drive Us At Werner, we support and encourage the diverse voices and perspectives of our associates, our customers and our suppliers. Diversity contributes to innovation and connects us to the many communities we serve. We commit to embrace these values as we move toward an increasingly inclusive culture where every associate feels empowered to bring their whole self to Werner.

Werner’s initial detailed ESG report entitled “Building on a Strong Foundation to Drive Greater Sustainability at Werner” is available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “ESG”. This report includes the Company’s recently announced three ESG milestone initiatives.



Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact:

John J. Steele

Executive Vice President, Treasurer

and Chief Financial Officer

(402) 894-3036



Source: Werner Enterprises, Inc.