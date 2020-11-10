A1 Bulgaria, Part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, Partners with Amdocs to Modernize and Digitize its Contract Management and Document Lifecycle

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that A1 Bulgaria, part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, and a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Bulgaria, has chosen Amdocs to implement its contract management process and digitize its document lifecycle, enabling A1 Bulgaria to enrich its customer experience by enabling business operations to become fully digital, and engage with customers remotely across any device.

The platform is designed to improve A1 Bulgaria’s digisales and digicare processes by enabling its customers to conduct co-browsing and sign contracts on any device, alleviating the need for customers to physically sign document in stores, and make A1 a significant contributor towards a seamless digital society. The project is part of A1 Bulgaria’s modernization plan to become a full digital services provider, enabling it to reduce its operational costs while providing a leading customer experience and improved time to market. By modernizing its retail engagement capabilities based on Amdocs technology and best practices, A1 Bulgaria will be able to make changes quickly and easily, and quickly deploy new capabilities to enhance the customer experience and provide a fully digital, omni-channel experience.

Borislav Simeonov, Senior Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation at A1 Bulgaria said: “A1 Bulgaria prides itself on providing a consistent, leading experience for its customers, and by partnering with Amdocs, we will be able to digitize and accelerate customer interactions across the board, and we are proud to be able to provide the seamless digital experience our customers expect, while empowering our teams to better serve them.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Media, Networks & Technology, Amdocs said that: “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. We are delighted to be working with A1 Bulgaria to provide completely digital and compliant customer journeys from wherever its customers feel most comfortable. We are enriching customer interactions on critical business processes, and during these current times believe it’s important to advance towards a more digitally connected society and we are proud to be driving significant value for millions of A1 Bulgaria’s customers across multiple channels.”