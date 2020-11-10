 

A1 Bulgaria, Part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, Partners with Amdocs to Modernize and Digitize its Contract Management and Document Lifecycle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Amdocs enables A1 Bulgaria’s customers to complete sales journeys remotely and securely, removing the need for physical paperwork during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that A1 Bulgaria, part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, and a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Bulgaria, has chosen Amdocs to implement its contract management process and digitize its document lifecycle, enabling A1 Bulgaria to enrich its customer experience by enabling business operations to become fully digital, and engage with customers remotely across any device.

The platform is designed to improve A1 Bulgaria’s digisales and digicare processes by enabling its customers to conduct co-browsing and sign contracts on any device, alleviating the need for customers to physically sign document in stores, and make A1 a significant contributor towards a seamless digital society. The project is part of A1 Bulgaria’s modernization plan to become a full digital services provider, enabling it to reduce its operational costs while providing a leading customer experience and improved time to market. By modernizing its retail engagement capabilities based on Amdocs technology and best practices, A1 Bulgaria will be able to make changes quickly and easily, and quickly deploy new capabilities to enhance the customer experience and provide a fully digital, omni-channel experience.

Borislav Simeonov, Senior Director of Information Technology and Digital Transformation at A1 Bulgaria said: “A1 Bulgaria prides itself on providing a consistent, leading experience for its customers, and by partnering with Amdocs, we will be able to digitize and accelerate customer interactions across the board, and we are proud to be able to provide the seamless digital experience our customers expect, while empowering our teams to better serve them.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President, Media, Networks & Technology, Amdocs said that: “Organizations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. We are delighted to be working with A1 Bulgaria to provide completely digital and compliant customer journeys from wherever its customers feel most comfortable. We are enriching customer interactions on critical business processes, and during these current times believe it’s important to advance towards a more digitally connected society and we are proud to be driving significant value for millions of A1 Bulgaria’s customers across multiple channels.”

Seite 1 von 3
Amdocs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A1 Bulgaria, Part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, Partners with Amdocs to Modernize and Digitize its Contract Management and Document Lifecycle Amdocs enables A1 Bulgaria’s customers to complete sales journeys remotely and securely, removing the need for physical paperwork during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemicST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
AT&T Selects Amdocs to Power 5G Monetization
22:05 Uhr
CTM and Amdocs Extend Partnership to Accelerate 5G Monetization
22:05 Uhr
Airtel and Amdocs Extend Partnership to Deliver Differentiated Experience to Customers
22:05 Uhr
Amdocs Selected by Sky UK for Cloud-Based Provisioning and 5G-Ready, Real-Time Converged Charging
22:05 Uhr
Amdocs Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Telecommunications Industry’s Move to the Cloud
22:05 Uhr
Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity Continues Content Licensing and Services Partnership with Israel’s Cellcom
22:05 Uhr
Amdocs Helping Comcast Business Update Business and Operations Support Systems
22:05 Uhr
KT Successfully Implements Amdocs CatalogONE Cloud-Native Solution to Accelerate Introduction of New 5G Offerings
22:05 Uhr
Globe Expands its Partnership with Amdocs to Revolutionize the Online Retail Experience for its Customers in a Pioneering Pilot
22:01 Uhr
Amdocs Limited Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results