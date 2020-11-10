 

VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Sales Momentum Drives $6.4 Million in Revenue, EPS of $0.11, and Record $14.4 Million Backlog

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQVTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights:

  • Awarded $1.9 million IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract to develop training content in support of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Airman Decision Making and Interface Research (ADMIRE) program as a result of recent partnership with Infoscitex (IST)
  • Received $1.5 million order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC), which will result in VirTra’s simulators being installed at all four of FLETC’s training centers by December 2020
  • Received $863,000 order from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for simulation training products and services, including new, drop-in recoil kits
  • Appointed military simulation training expert, John Givens, to the Company’s board of directors to fill the vacancy left by Mitchell Saltz’s passing
  • Backlog increased to a record $14.4 million as of September 30, 2020

Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Financial Highlights:

 All figures in millions, except per share data Q3 2020 Q3 2019 % Δ   YTD 2020 YTD 2019 % Δ
Total Revenue $6.4 $6.7 -4%   $12.5 $12.8 -2%
               
Gross Profit $4.0 $3.8 6%   $7.1 $7.1 1%
Gross Margin 61.9% 55.9% 11%   57.0% 55.2% 3%
               
Net Income/Loss $0.9 $0.9 -7%   ($0.1) ($0.0) N/A
Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.12 -8%   ($0.02) ($0.00) N/A


Management Commentary

“Despite our sales and installation teams facing the inherent challenges of a pandemic, our talented staff adapted to changing circumstances to produce financial results for the third quarter that were essentially in-line with our near record performance last year and new sales that exceeded last year’s performance,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and chief executive officer of VirTra. “Financially, the quarter was highlighted by revenue of $6.4 million, net income of $0.9 million, which drove EPS of $0.11 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, and perhaps most impressive, a record backlog of $14.4 million. Operationally, we built upon our relationship with FLETC, a national leader in law enforcement training, and we expanded our footprint in the military market with the $1.9 million contract we received through our partnership with IST on the ADMIRE program for the benefit of the Department of Defense.

“In 2019, we surged in the latter part of the year to deliver our 14th consecutive year of topline growth. While challenges to installations persist, the financial results of this quarter coupled with our increasing backlog demonstrate that, despite the unprecedented COVID-19 related headwinds, VirTra continues to effectively sell and service the essential needs of our customers. We are cautiously optimistic that, should the macro environment in the fourth quarter be similar to what it was in the third, we will deliver strong results for the rest of 2020.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 4% to $6.4 million from $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in total revenue was due to reduced equipment installations due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit increased 6% to $4.0 million (61.9% of total revenue) from $3.8 million (55.9% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to reduced direct material costs and travel costs resulting from reduced sales.

Operating expense was $2.7 million compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expense was mainly due to a $266,000 impairment in the investment in That’s Eatertainment Corp. (“TEC”) which was recorded as operating expense.

Operating income was $1.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income totaled $868,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $937,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 in the third quarter of 2019.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue was $12.5 million compared to $12.8 million in the first nine months of 2019. The change in total revenue was due to reduced equipment installations due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Gross profit was $7.1 million (57.0% of total revenue) compared to $7.1 million (55.2% of total revenue) in the first nine months of 2019. The slight increase in gross profit was primarily due to sales volume and product mix, which tends to remain fairly consistent as a percentage of total revenue when compared annually.

Operating expense was $7.3 million compared to $7.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase in net operating expense was primarily due to a $406,000 impairment in the investment of TEC, which was recorded as operating expense and was offset by reduced selling, general, and administrative costs from COVID-19 restrictions on travel and tradeshows.

Loss from operations was $115,000 compared to a loss from operations of $94,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

Net loss totaled $123,000, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $10,000, or $(0.00) per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $615,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $339,000 in the first nine months of 2019.

At September 30, 2020, backlog totaled approximately $14.4 million, a $3.1 million increase compared to backlog of $11.3 million as of September 30, 2019. Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues totaled approximately $6.2 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $5.9 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $325,000. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.1 million at September 30, 2020 compared to cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $3.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.8 million.

Conference Call

VirTra management will hold a conference call today (November 10, 2020) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and CEO, Bob Ferris, and CFO, Judy Henry, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 844-602-0380
International number: 862-298-0970

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 24, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 38151

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   Increase   %   September 30,   September 30,   Increase   %
      2020     2019   (Decrease)   Change     2020       2019     (Decrease)   Change
                                 
Net Income (Loss) $ 868,084   $ 937,107   $ (69,023 )   -7 %   $ (122,586 )   $ (9,526 )   $ (113,060 )   1187 %
                                 
  Adjustments:                              
  Provision for income taxes   354,941     347,787     7,154     2 %     40,467       23,539       16,928     72 %
  Depreciation and amortization   95,259     77,259     18,000     23 %     274,866       222,471       52,395     24 %
EBITDA $ 1,318,284   $ 1,362,153   $ (43,869 )   -3 %   $ 192,747     $ 236,484     $ (43,737 )   -18 %
  Impairment loss on That’s Eatertainment, related party   266,000     -     266,000     100 %     406,000       -       406,000     100 %
  Reserve for note receivable   9,461     -     9,461     100 %     220,997       102,473       118,524     116 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,593,745   $ 1,362,153   $ 231,592     17 %   $ 819,744     $ 338,957     $ 480,787     142 %


Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860



VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
                     
              September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
              (Unaudited)      
        ASSETS            
  Current assets:                
    Cash and cash equivalents         $ 4,097,484     $ 1,415,091    
    Certificates of deposit           -       1,915,000    
    Accounts receivable, net           2,523,131       2,307,972    
    Interest receivable           -       7,340    
    Inventory, net           3,441,764       1,949,414    
    Unbilled revenue           3,689,442       3,579,942    
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets           461,612       353,975    
                     
    Total current assets           14,213,433       11,528,734    
                     
  Long-term assets:                
    Property and equipment, net           1,089,385       1,028,198    
    Operating lease right-of-use asset, net           1,169,876       1,390,873    
    Intangible assets, net           266,843       217,930    
    That’s Eatertainment note receivable, long term, net, related party       285,288       291,110    
    Security deposits, long-term           19,712       19,712    
    Other assets, long-term           332,990       351,236    
    Deferred tax asset, net           1,712,000       1,792,000    
    Investment in That’s Eatertainment, related party           434,000       840,000    
                     
    Total long-term assets           5,310,094       5,931,059    
                     
  Total assets         $ 19,523,527     $ 17,459,793    
                     
    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
                     
  Current liabilities:                
    Accounts payable         $ 649,293     $ 621,127    
    Accrued compensation and related costs           995,946       611,487    
    Accrued expenses and other current liabilities           557,891       334,751    
    Note payable, current           601,696       -    
    Operating lease liability, short-term           315,476       297,244    
    Deferred revenue, short-term           3,369,569       2,490,845    
                     
    Total current liabilities           6,489,871       4,355,454    
                     
  Long-term liabilities:                
    Deferred revenue, long-term           1,321,857       1,748,257    
    Note payable, long-term           724,265       -    
    Operating lease liability, long-term           935,622       1,174,882    
                     
    Total long-term liabilities           2,981,744       2,923,139    
                     
  Total liabilities           9,471,615       7,278,593    
                     
  Commitments and contingencies (See Note 11)                
                     
  Stockholders’ equity:                
  Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued          
    or outstanding           -       -    
  Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,767,530 shares          
    issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 7,745,030 shares issued     778       775    
    and outstanding as of December 31, 2019                
  Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares          
    issued or outstanding           -       -    
  Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares          
    issued or outstanding           -       -    
  Additional paid-in capital           13,887,975       13,894,680    
  Accumulated deficit           (3,836,841 )     (3,714,255 )  
                     
  Total stockholders’ equity           10,051,912       10,181,200    
                     
  Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity         $ 19,523,527     $ 17,459,793    
                     
  See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.  
     



  VirTra, Inc.   
  Condensed Statements of Operations   
   (Unaudited)  
                           
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
        September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019   September 30, 2020     September 30, 2019  
  Revenues:                      
    Net sales   $ 6,395,356       $ 6,682,728   $ 12,472,106       $ 12,696,810    
    That’s Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party   16,005         28,561     45,247         100,993    
    Other royalties/licensing fees     2,360         2,120     4,310         21,257    
    Total revenue     6,413,721         6,713,409     12,521,663         12,819,060    
                           
    Cost of sales     2,446,455         2,957,865     5,381,403         5,748,001    
                           
    Gross profit     3,967,266         3,755,544     7,140,260         7,071,059    
                           
  Operating expenses:                      
    General and administrative     2,250,348         2,127,422     6,050,798         6,074,213    
    Research and development     497,645         381,654     1,204,011         1,090,960    
                           
    Net operating expense     2,747,993         2,509,076     7,254,809         7,165,173    
                           
    Income (loss) from operations     1,219,273         1,246,468     (114,549 )       (94,114 )  
                           
  Other income (expense):                      
    Other income     7,067         38,426     45,359         114,158    
    Other expense     (3,315 )       -     (12,929 )       (6,031 )  
                           
    Net other income     3,752         38,426     32,430         108,127    
                           
    Income (loss) before provision for income taxes     1,223,025         1,284,894     (82,119 )       14,013    
                           
    Provision for income taxes     354,941         347,787     40,467         23,539    
                           
  Net income (loss)   $ 868,084       $ 937,107   $ (122,586 )     $ (9,526 )  
                           
  Net income (loss) per common share:                      
    Basic   $ 0.11       $ 0.12   $ (0.02 )     $ (0.00 )  
    Diluted   $ 0.11       $ 0.12   $ (0.02 )     $ (0.00 )  
                           
  Weighted average shares outstanding:                      
    Basic     7,760,799         7,745,030     7,753,034         7,748,543    
    Diluted     7,842,475         7,721,574     7,753,034         7,748,543    
                           
  See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.  
                           



VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
         Nine Months Ended 
        September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
             
Cash flows from operating activities:        
  Net loss   $ (122,586 )   $ (9,526 )
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
    Depreciation and amortization     274,866       434,405  
    Right of use amortization     220,997       -  
    Reserve for note receivable     16,738       102,473  
    Deferred taxes     80,000       17,000  
    Impairment of investment in That’s Eatertainment, related party     406,000       -  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
    Accounts receivable, net     (215,159 )     (129,398 )
    That’s Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party     (10,916 )     -  
    Trade note receivable, net     -       652  
    Interest receivable     7,340       3,923  
    Inventory, net     (1,492,350 )     (1,206,098 )
    Unbilled revenue     (109,500 )     (1,422,221 )
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (107,637 )     (120,642 )
    Other assets     18,246       (48,140 )
    Security deposits, long-term     -       320,044  
    Accounts payable and other accrued expenses     635,765       799,915  
    Payments on operating lease liability     (221,028 )     (178,909 )
    Deferred revenue     452,324       1,719,878  
             
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (166,900 )     283,356  
Cash flows from investing activities:        
          -       -  
  Purchase of certificates of deposit     -       (3,560,000 )
  Redemption of certificates of deposit     1,915,000       5,135,000  
  Purchase of intangible assets     (55,580 )     (160,000 )
  Purchase of property and equipment     (329,386 )     (489,518 )
  Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     -       2,631  
Net cash provided by investing activities     1,530,034       928,113  
             
Cash flows from financing activities:        
  Repurchase of stock options     (26,667 )     (16,110 )
  N/P Payable -Profiles     -       (11,250 )
  Stock options exercised     19,965       11,426  
  Purchase of treasury stock     -       (318,204 )
  Note payable-PPP Loan     1,325,961       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     1,319,259       (334,138 )
             
Net increase in cash     2,682,393       877,331  
Cash, beginning of period     1,415,091       2,500,381  
Cash, end of period   $ 4,097,484     $ 3,377,712  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
  Cash (refunded) paid:        
  Taxes (refunded) paid   $ (39,533 )   $ 6,539  
  Interest paid     5,247       -  
             
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:        
  Conversion of That’s Eatertainment note receivable to long term, related party     -       292,138  
             
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed financial statements.
 

 

 

 




