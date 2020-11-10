 

Roy Vallee to Retire from Teradyne’s Board of Directors in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced today that Roy Vallee, Teradyne Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees, will retire from the Board effective at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders that is expected to be held in May 2021. Mr. Vallee will serve out the remainder of his term as Chair and the Board will elect a new Chair following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders.

“Roy is a tremendous Board member whose leadership and wise counsel for over 20 years, the last six as Board Chair, have enabled Teradyne to thrive and grow,” said Mark Jagiela, Teradyne President and CEO. “His business acumen, integrity, and high standards have been valuable assets to the Board and our executive team. We thank Roy for his years of service and wish him well in his future pursuits.”

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. In 2019, Teradyne had revenue of $2.3 billion and today employs 5,500 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information, contact:

Andy Blanchard
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com


Teradyne Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roy Vallee to Retire from Teradyne’s Board of Directors in 2021 NORTH READING, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced today that Roy Vallee, Teradyne Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Compensation, and Nominating and Governance Committees, will retire …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
28.10.20
TechnipFMC’s Schilling Robotics Selects Energid Technologies’ Actin Robotic Control Software for GEMINI ROV System
26.10.20
Peter Herweck Elected to Teradyne’s Board of Directors
20.10.20
Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.08.20
23
Diskussion zu Teradyne -- Robotics - die Zukunft