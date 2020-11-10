 

eGain Reports SaaS Revenue Growth of 29% Year over Year and an Operating Cash Flow Margin of 30% in Q1 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“We are excited about our SaaS logo growth this quarter,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “In an uncertain economy, enterprises are automating engagement to support contactless commerce and remote work models. With our digital-first platform, unique offers and expanding sales coverage, we look forward to growing our market share.”

Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • SaaS revenue was $16 million, up 29% year over year.
  • SaaS and professional services revenue was $17.3 million, up 23% year over year and comprised 91% of total revenue.
  • Total revenue was $19.1 million, up 11% year over year.
  • GAAP net income was $2.0 million, or $0.07 per basic share and $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the year ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter.
  • Cash provided by operations was $5.7 million, compared to cash provided by operations of $2.7 million in the year ago quarter.

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ending December 31, 2020, eGain expects:

  • SaaS revenue of between $15.2 million to $15.6 million, which would represent growth between 8% and 11% year over year;
  • SaaS and professional services revenue of between $16.6 million and $17.1 million, which would represent growth of between 5% and 8% year over year;
  • Total revenue of $18.1 million to $18.7 million, which would represent growth between 0% and 3% year over year;
  • GAAP net loss of $1.0 million to breakeven, or $(0.03) to $0.00 per basic share; and
  • Non-GAAP net loss of $0.5 million to net income of $0.5 million, or $(0.02) per basic share to $0.02 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Such non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Conference Call Information

eGain will discuss its fiscal 2021 first quarter results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m., Pacific Time. To access the live call, dial 800-353-6461 (US and Canada) or +1 334-323-0501 (international) and give the participant passcode 8589013. A live and archived webcast of the call will also be accessible on the “Investor relations” section of the Company’s website at www.egain.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications helps clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include our beliefs regarding demand for our products and services, including, without limitation: our beliefs regarding solid business pipeline and our market opportunity; and our expectations with respect to revenue growth and GAAP and non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks associated with current economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to its effect on customer demand for the Company’s products and services and the impact of potential delays in customer payments; risks associated with the transition to a work-from-home environment; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; current general economic and market conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and otherwise, which may adversely affect our industry; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of evolving domestic and foreign government regulations, including those addressing data privacy and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 11, 2020 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com


eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

             
    September 30,    June 30, 
    2020
      2020
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 53,099     $ 46,609  
Restricted cash     7       6  
Accounts receivable, net     15,478       22,708  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net     1,070       1,066  
Prepaid expenses     2,018       2,514  
Other current assets     801       617  
Total current assets     72,473       73,520  
Property and equipment, net     710       713  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,592       2,962  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion     2,199       2,380  
Intangible assets, net           26  
Goodwill     13,186       13,186  
Other assets     1,057       918  
Total assets   $ 92,217     $ 93,705  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 1,116     $ 2,429  
Accrued compensation     7,261       7,916  
Accrued liabilities     4,007       3,423  
Operating lease liabilities     1,698       1,753  
Deferred revenue     34,016       36,644  
Total current liabilities     48,098       52,165  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     4,565       4,826  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion     1,045       1,385  
Other long-term liabilities     723       688  
Total liabilities     54,431       59,064  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock     31       31  
Additional paid-in capital     375,357       374,399  
Notes receivable from stockholders     (91 )     (90 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,487 )     (1,631 )
Accumulated deficit     (336,024 )     (338,068 )
Total stockholders' equity     37,786       34,641  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 92,217     $ 93,705  


eGain Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 
       2020
      2019
Revenue:            
Subscription   $  17,747     $  15,572  
Professional services      1,316        1,618  
Total revenue      19,063        17,190  
Cost of revenue:            
Cost of subscription      3,222        3,750  
Cost of professional services      1,409        1,565  
Total cost of revenue      4,631        5,315  
Gross profit      14,432        11,875  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development      4,505        3,998  
Sales and marketing      5,631        4,738  
General and administrative      1,944        2,044  
Total operating expenses      12,080        10,780  
Income from operations      2,352        1,095  
Interest income, net      3        147  
Other income (expense), net      (163 )      164  
Income before income tax provision      2,192        1,406  
Income tax provision      (148 )      (189 )
Net income   $  2,044     $  1,217  
Per share information:            
Earnings per share:            
Basic   $  0.07     $  0.04  
Diluted   $  0.06     $  0.04  
Weighted-average shares used in computation:            
Basic      30,853        30,507  
Diluted      32,508        31,883  
             
Stock-based compensation included in above costs and expenses:            
Cost of revenue   $  74     $  33  
Research and development      158        176  
Sales and marketing      133        148  
General and administrative      105        94  
    $  470     $  451  
             
Amortization of intangible assets included in above costs and expenses:            
Cost of revenue   $  26     $  67  
Research and development      —        —  
    $  26     $  67  


eGain Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

             
    Three Months Ended
September 30,
    2020   2019
Income from operations   $ 2,352   $ 1,095
Add:            
Stock-based compensation     470     451
Amortization of intangibles assets     26     67
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 2,848   $ 1,613
             
Net income   $ 2,044   $ 1,217
Add:            
Stock-based compensation     470     451
Amortization of intangibles assets     26     67
Non-GAAP net income   $ 2,540   $ 1,735
Per share information:            
Non-GAAP earnings per share:            
Basic   $ 0.08   $ 0.06
Diluted   $ 0.08   $ 0.05
Weighted-average shares used in computation:            
Basic     30,853     30,507
Diluted     32,508     31,883


eGain Corporation
Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Growth Rates   Constant Currency Growth Rates [1]
    2020
 		  2019
 		           
Revenue:                        
SaaS revenue   $ 15,970     $ 12,418       29%     27%
Legacy revenue     1,777       3,154       (44%)     (44%)
GAAP subscription     17,747       15,572       14%     12%
GAAP professional services     1,316       1,618       (19%)     (20%)
Total GAAP revenue   $ 19,063     $ 17,190       11%     9%
                         
SaaS and professional services revenue:                        
SaaS revenue   $ 15,970     $ 12,418       29%     27%
Professional Services     1,316       1,618       (19%)     (20%)
Total SaaS and professional services revenue   $ 17,286     $ 14,036       23%     21%
                         
Cost of Revenue:                        
GAAP subscription   $ 3,222     $ 3,750              
Add back:                        
Amortization of intangible assets     (26 )     (67 )            
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 3,196     $ 3,683              
                         
GAAP professional services   $ 1,409     $ 1,565              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (74 )     (33 )            
Non-GAAP professional services   $ 1,335     $ 1,532              
                         
GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 4,631     $ 5,315              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation     (74 )     (33 )            
Amortization of intangible assets     (26 )     (67 )            
Non-GAAP total cost of revenue   $ 4,531     $ 5,215       (13%)     (13%)
                         
Gross Profit:                        
Non-GAAP subscription   $ 14,551     $ 11,889              
Non-GAAP professional services     (19 )     86              
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 14,532     $ 11,975       21%     19%
                         
Operating expenses:                        
GAAP research and development   $ 4,505     $ 3,998              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (158 )     (176 )            
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     -       -              
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 4,347     $ 3,822       14%     14%
                         
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 5,631     $ 4,738              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (133 )     (148 )            
Amortization of acquired intangible assets           -              
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 5,498     $ 4,590       20%     19%
                         
GAAP general and administrative   $ 1,944     $ 2,044              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (105 )     (94 )            
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                        
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 1,839     $ 1,950       (6%)     (6%)
                         
GAAP operating expenses   $ 12,080     $ 10,780              
Add back:                        
Stock-based compensation expense     (396 )     (418 )            
Amortization of acquired intangible assets                        
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 11,684     $ 10,362       13%     12%

[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.


