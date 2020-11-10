CNB Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares Distribution

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCNE) (the "Corporation") has announced the declaration of a $0.17 per share of common stock quarterly cash dividend payable on December 15, 2020 to common stock shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.



The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per depositary share, resulting from the Corporation’s declaration of a $19.00 per share dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2020, for holders of record as of November 17, 2020.