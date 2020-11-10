 

Identiv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

Revenue Increases 30% Sequentially to $24.9 Million, RFID Revenue Increases over 100% Year-over-Year, Driving Positive Earnings per Share

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter and Subsequent Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenue grew 30% sequentially to $24.9 million
  • Revenue in Identity grew 33% sequentially to $15.4 million
  • RFID grew over 100% year-over-year, on track for full-year 80% growth
  • Revenue in Premises grew 26% sequentially, predominantly due to demand from federal customers
  • Total backlog for orders requested to ship in the fourth quarter 2020 grew 68% year-over-year, with RFID backlog up 125%
  • GAAP net income was $0.4 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.8 million with positive GAAP earnings per share (EPS)
  • Net income adjusted for non-cash items was a source of cash of $2.2 million
  • Identity readers grew 38% year-over-year, driven by sustained work-from-home and work-mobile
  • Launched FIDO keys for extremely secure, easy-to-use, made in USA cybersecurity
  • Received first major subscription 3VR Prime managed video services order, $650,000 in recurring revenue over six years
  • Launched Freedom Cloud Access Control-as-a-Service, we believe the industry's lightest-footprint hardware and software access & video system that is cloud, web, and mobile first

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $24.9 million, an increase of 30% from $19.1 million in the prior quarter.

Revenues in the Identity segment grew sequentially and year-over-year due to higher sales of RFID transponder products and Identity readers, partially offset by lower access card sales. Revenues in the Premises segment rebounded sequentially as the initial market impact of lockdowns subsided. Premises revenues grew overall, while Hirsch Velocity Cirrus orders and 3VR Prime’s pipeline also grew, reflecting preferences for recurring revenue pricing in both access control and video analytics. Federal sales grew approximately 90% sequentially, reflecting strength in the federal market.

GAAP gross margin was 40% in the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the prior quarter and a decrease from 46% in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating expenses, including research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative were $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (adjusted to exclude restructuring and severance costs and certain non-cash charges, such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, as well as other non-GAAP items consisting of acquisition-related transaction costs) for the third quarter of were $7.5 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2020 was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $2.7 million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter and GAAP net income of $1.1 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash was $12.3 million at September 30, 2020, which compares to $13.1 million at June 30, 2020 and $11.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Management Commentary
“As our third quarter results issued today demonstrate, we exceeded each of the growth metrics we projected at the end of last quarter around RFID, our federal business, and Premises overall in the third quarter of 2020,” said Identiv’s CEO, Steven Humphreys. “RFID growth of over 100% year-over-year, combined with the rebound in the physical security market and the strength in our federal business enabled our third quarter revenues to grow 30% sequentially. The 90% sequential increase in our government sales helped drive 33% sequential growth in Identity and 26% growth in Premises, while we continued to strengthen our business model by driving recurring revenues. With broad RFID market growth, continued demand for work-from-home and work-mobile, strength in federal sales, and our Q4 backlog up 68% year-over-year, we expect continued strong growth for the rest of 2020 and throughout 2021.”

Sandra Wallach, Identiv’s CFO, added: “The third quarter was another proof point of our growth potential as we near the inflection point of our business model. With third quarter revenues of $24.9 million, we earned positive GAAP net income ahead of expectations, and we believe we will be non-GAAP free cash flow positive, as committed, during the fourth quarter and beyond. Given the line of sight we have into our building backlog and pipeline for 2021, we currently believe we have the ability to outpace the market and grow our revenues to $96 million to $102 million in 2021.”

Financial Outlook
Identiv provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. Consistent with the Company’s guidance issued on May 7, 2020, management currently forecasts full year 2020 revenue to range between $86 million and $88 million, resulting in growth in the second half of 2020 of more than 30% over the first half of 2020. Additionally, management expects to be non-GAAP free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the full year 2021, management forecasts growth in RFID and Identity readers both in the low-to-mid 20% range, and growth in Premises in the mid-teens. As a result, management expects revenues for fiscal 2021 to range between $96 million and $102 million, year-over-year growth of more than double the market’s rate. Normal seasonality is expected to continue with momentum building quarter over quarter from the first quarter of 2021 through the end of the year. As a result, management anticipates growth of 20-25 % in the first half of 2021.

Conference Call
Identiv management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to discuss third quarter financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Toll-Free Number: +1.844.369.8774
International Number: +1.862.298.0844
Call ID: 38123
Webcast link: here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1.949.574.3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here.

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through November 24, 2020 under +1.877.481.4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1.919.882.2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 38123

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Identiv uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA discussed above exclude items that are included in GAAP net income (loss), GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP gross margin, and excludes provision for income taxes, interest expense, foreign currency (gains) losses, stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, acquisition related transaction costs, and restructuring and severance. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation, amortization and depreciation, acquisition related transaction costs and restructuring and severance. For historical periods, the exclusions are detailed in the reconciliation table included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those involving future events and future results that are based on current expectations as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management and can be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “will”, “intends”, “expects”, and similar references to the future. Any statement that is not a historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding future operating and financial performance, including 2020 guidance and 2021 expectations, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to achieve its business and strategic objectives and expected benefits thereof, the drivers of momentum in its business, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to execute on its key initiatives and the potential benefits thereof, the Company’s beliefs regarding its ability to respond to market conditions, the Company’s beliefs regarding the benefits and attributes of its platform and products, and beliefs regarding future orders is a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the Company’s ability to continue the momentum in its business, its ability to successfully execute its business strategy, the level and timing of customer orders, the success of its products and partnerships, industry trends and seasonality, the impact of COVID-19, and factors discussed in its periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update such statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 949.574.3860
IR@identiv.com 

Media Contact:
press@identiv.com 

 
 
Identiv, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30, September 30,   September 30,
    2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
Net revenue $ 24,859     $ 19,105     $ 23,026     $ 62,084     $ 64,785  
Cost of revenue   14,974       11,393       12,500       36,987       35,672  
Gross profit   9,885       7,712       10,526       25,097       29,113  
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development   2,380       2,422       2,125       7,398       6,229  
Selling and marketing   4,245       4,236       4,470       12,978       13,689  
General and administrative   2,118       2,151       2,591       6,460       7,492  
(Decrease) increase in fair value of earnout liability         (261 )     175       (261 )     175  
Restructuring and severance   163       1,417       (87 )     1,645       (101 )
Total operating expenses   8,906       9,965       9,274       28,220       27,484  
Income (loss) from operations   979       (2,253 )     1,252       (3,123 )     1,629  
Non-operating income (expense):                  
Interest expense, net   (407 )     (407 )     (246 )     (1,066 )     (766 )
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net   (175 )     (30 )     168       (119 )     96  
Income (loss) before income tax provision   397       (2,690 )     1,174       (4,308 )     959  
Income tax provision   (8 )     (59 )     (105 )     (99 )     (289 )
Net income (loss)   389       (2,749 )     1,069       (4,407 )     670  
Cumulative dividends on Series B preferred stock   (275 )     (272 )     (262 )     (818 )     (780 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 114     $ (3,021 )   $ 807     $ (5,225 )   $ (110 )
                   
Net income (loss) per share:                  
Basic $ 0.01     $ (0.17 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.29 )   $ (0.01 )
Diluted $ 0.01     $ (0.17 )   $ 0.05     $ (0.29 )   $ (0.01 )
                   
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share:                  
Basic   18,144       17,941       17,006       17,868       16,933  
Diluted   18,650       17,941       17,006       17,868       16,933  
                   


Identiv, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
               
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020   2020   2019
               
ASSETS                      
Current assets:                      
Cash $ 12,294   $ 13,115   $ 8,696   $ 9,383
Accounts receivable, net of allowances   20,389     17,976     20,040     18,363
Inventories   20,399     18,747     15,943     16,145
Prepaid expenses and other assets   3,236     2,957     2,533     2,292
Total current assets   56,318     52,795     47,212     46,183
Property and equipment, net   2,392     2,269     1,956     2,042
Operating lease right-of-use assets   3,463     3,492     4,102     4,629
Intangible assets, net   8,138     8,751     9,342     10,104
Goodwill   10,204     10,180     10,138     10,238
Other assets   1,053     1,011     1,051     1,122
Total assets $ 81,568   $ 78,498   $ 73,801   $ 74,318
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS´ EQUITY                      
Current liabilities:                      
Accounts payable $ 9,460   $ 9,216   $ 8,473   $ 8,799
Current portion - contractual payment obligation   950     862     664     1,311
Current portion - financial liabilities   23,758     22,983     17,758     14,189
Operating lease liabilities   1,957     1,832     1,662     1,814
Deferred revenue   2,180     2,280     1,736     2,193
Accrued compensation and related benefits   2,845     2,144     1,877     1,671
Other accrued expenses and liabilities   2,757     2,296     4,015     4,498
Total current liabilities   43,907     41,613     36,185     34,475
Long-term contractual payment obligation   246     486     720     360
Long-term operating lease liabilities   2,673     2,989     2,635     3,013
Long-term deferred revenue   495     512     550     640
Other long-term liabilities   381     385     357     364
Total liabilities   47,702     45,985     40,447     38,852
Total stockholders´ equity   33,866     32,513     33,354     35,466
Total liabilities and stockholders´ equity $ 81,568   $ 78,498   $ 73,801   $ 74,318
               


Identiv, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2020       2020       2019       2020       2019  
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit margin and non-GAAP gross profit margin                                        
GAAP gross profit   $ 9,885     $ 7,712     $ 10,526     $ 25,097     $ 29,113  
Reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit:                                        
Stock-based compensation     45       41       35       127       98  
Amortization and depreciation     318       297       340       906       980  
Total reconciling items included in GAAP gross profit     363       338       375       1,033       1,078  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 10,248     $ 8,050     $ 10,901     $ 26,130     $ 30,191  
Non-GAAP gross profit margin     41 %     42 %     47 %     42 %     47 %
                                         
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses                                        
GAAP operating expenses   $ 8,906     $ 9,965     $ 9,274     $ 28,220     $ 27,484  
Reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses:                                        
Stock-based compensation     (746 )     (710 )     (654 )     (2,055 )     (1,971 )
Amortization and depreciation     (502 )     (506 )     (614 )     (1,564 )     (1,724 )
Decrease (increase) in fair value of earnout liability           261       (175 )     261       (175 )
Acquisition related transaction costs     (31 )     (4 )     (19 )     (35 )     (93 )
Restructuring and severance     (163 )     (1,417 )     87       (1,645 )     101  
Total reconciling items included in GAAP operating expenses     (1,442 )     (2,376 )     (1,375 )     (5,038 )     (3,862 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 7,464     $ 7,589     $ 7,899     $ 23,182     $ 23,622  
                                         
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA                                        
GAAP net income (loss)   $ 389     $ (2,749 )   $ 1,069     $ (4,407 )   $ 670  
Reconciling items included in GAAP net income (loss):                                        
Income tax provision     8       59       105       99       289  
Interest expense, net     407       407       246       1,066       766  
Foreign currency losses (gains), net     175       30       (168 )     119       (96 )
Stock-based compensation     791       751       689       2,182       2,069  
Amortization and depreciation     820       803       954       2,470       2,704  
(Decrease) increase in fair value of earnout liability           (261 )     175       (261 )     175  
Acquisition related transaction costs     31       4       19       35       93  
Restructuring and severance     163       1,417       (87 )     1,645       (101 )
Total reconciling items included in GAAP net income (loss)     2,395       3,210       1,933       7,355       5,899  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,784     $ 461     $ 3,002     $ 2,948     $ 6,569  
                                         
Reconciliation of GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow                                        
GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ (1,055 )   $ (562 )   $ (1,053 )   $ (5,325 )   $ 1,370  
Capital expenditures   $ (314 )   $ (477 )   $ (97 )   $ (928 )   $ (202 )
Non-GAAP free cash flow   $ (1,369 )   $ (1,039 )   $ (1,150 )   $ (6,253 )   $ 1,168  
                     

 

 


Identiv Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Identiv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Revenue Increases 30% Sequentially to $24.9 Million, RFID Revenue Increases over 100% Year-over-Year, Driving Positive Earnings per Share FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Identiv’s Freedom Cloud ACaaS Enables Pay-as-You-Go Remote Access Control
29.10.20
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
22.10.20
Identiv Sets Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 5 PM ET

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
3.281
Identive Group - Mit Sicherheit zum Marktführer