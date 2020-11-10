StepStone Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

StepStone Co-CEO Scott Hart commented, “We are very excited by our strong results for our second fiscal quarter. We were also pleased to complete our successful transition to a public company during the quarter. I would like to thank all StepStone employees for their continued passion, commitment and hard work in supporting our journey. Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging the firm’s integrated platform to provide clients with customized portfolios across asset classes and geographies. Furthermore, we believe our approach, that leverages our proprietary data and technology, provides a durable competitive advantage to drive long-term value for our limited partners and shareholders.”

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020. StepStone completed an initial public offering of its Class A common stock on September 18, 2020.

StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2021 results.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2020, StepStone oversaw $313 billion of private markets allocations, including $72 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.