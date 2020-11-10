Amdocs Limited Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Closed the previously announced acquisition of Openet on August 11, 2020

Today signed an agreement for the divestiture of OpenMarket, an Amdocs subsidiary, for approximately $300 million cash with Infobip, a company in which One Equity Partners is the primary institutional investor

Revenue of $1,053 million. After adjusting for a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $7 million compared to our guidance assumptions, and revenue from Openet, which was not included in the fourth quarter guidance range, revenue was slightly above the midpoint of the $1,015-$1,055 million guidance range

Record managed services revenue of $611 million, up 4.8% as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter and equivalent to approximately 58% of total revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01, above the midpoint $0.95-$1.03 guidance range

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.23, above the $1.16-$1.22 guidance range

GAAP operating income of $147 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.0%

Non-GAAP operating income of $181 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.2%

Quarterly free cash flow of $145 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $205 million, less $60 million in net capital expenditures and other; normalized free cash flow of $161 million (1)

Record twelve-month backlog of $3.62 billion, up $140 million sequentially and up 3.7% as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter

The board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3275 per share to be paid on January 22, 2021

The board of directors also approved a 10% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment from $0.3275 per share to $0.36 per share, anticipated to be first paid in April 2021, subject to shareholder approval at the January 2021 annual meeting

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) today reported operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

“I am pleased to report a return to sequential revenue growth in our fourth fiscal quarter, primarily driven by healthy activity levels in North America and the ramp-up of new customer engagements in Europe, where we had our best-ever performance. At the operating level, we accelerated our R&D investments while maintaining consistent project execution and stable profitability. Amid the ongoing global pandemic, our sales momentum also accelerated, as reflected in our record 12-month backlog which grew $140 million sequentially and 3.7% year-over-year,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer continued, “Over the last few months, we have taken several steps to accelerate our growth strategy around 5G and the cloud. The post-merger integration of Openet is proceeding well and we are happy to report a new award at AT&T, which has selected Openet’s 5G solution to quickly launch and monetize exciting new 5G services on the cloud. Additionally, we have signed a new multi-year strategic agreement with AWS as part of which we will bring our cloud-native BSS offerings and wide range of services to jointly address the rapidly growing cloud market in the coming years. As part of another move to focus on our strategy, we have also signed an agreement for the divestiture of OpenMarket for approximately $300 million cash with Infobip, a company in which One Equity Partners is the primary institutional investor. With this transaction, Amdocs is divesting a non-strategic asset in the mobile messaging domain and remaining laser-focused on our core strategic growth initiatives.”

Sheffer concluded, “Turning to our fiscal 2021 outlook, I am happy to report an expected acceleration in growth, with revenue projected to increase at more than twice the rate of last year in constant currency. This outlook is based on the visibility of our record 12-month backlog, the full-year consolidation of Openet and the ramp-up of customer activities across strategic growth areas, including 5G and the cloud.”

Revenue

Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1,053 million, up $27 million sequentially from the third fiscal quarter of 2020. Revenue was up 2.2% as reported and 1.8% in constant currency as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter. Revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020 includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $11 million relative to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Revenue was slightly above the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance after adjusting for the positive impact of approximately $7 million of foreign currency movements relative to guidance assumptions and revenue from Openet, which was not included in the fourth quarter guidance range.

Revenue for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, was $4.2 billion, up 2.0% from the last fiscal year and consistent with the high-end of Amdocs’ guidance range for growth of 1.1% to 2.1% year-over-year as reported. Adjusting for the negative impact of foreign currency movements, revenue was up 2.4% from the last fiscal year and consistent with the high-end of Amdocs’ guidance range for growth of 1.6% to 2.6% year-over-year.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

The Company's GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $134.5 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $122.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s fourth quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $162.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $147.1 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses and other, net of related tax effects, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company's GAAP net income in fiscal 2020 was $497.8 million, or $3.71 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $479.4 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Fiscal 2020 net income on a non-GAAP basis was $595.8 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $595.1 million, or $4.31 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses and other, net of related tax effects, in fiscal years 2020 and 2019.

For further details of reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On November 10, 2020, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.3275 per share and set December 31, 2020 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on January 22, 2021. The Board also approved a 10% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend payment to $0.36 per share, which is anticipated to be first paid in April 2021, provided that the increase is approved by shareholders at the January 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders.

Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $91 million of ordinary shares during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog, which includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities, was $3.62 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, up $140 million from the end of the prior quarter and up 3.7% as compared to last year’s fourth fiscal quarter.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Revenue of approximately $1,055-$1,095 million, assuming approximately $2 million sequential negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and a full quarter revenue contribution from the acquisition of Openet

GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.85-$0.93

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.09-$1.15, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.08-$0.10 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects



Full Year Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Revenue growth of 4.0%-8.0% year-over-year as reported

Revenue growth of 3.5%-7.5% year-over-year on a constant currency basis

Full year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance incorporates roughly 1.5% of growth from the acquisition of Openet, and an expected positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations of about 0.5% year-over-year

GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 1.5%-8.5% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 5.0%-9.0% year-over-year, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.32-$0.40 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects. The impact of the acquisition of Openet on Amdocs’ non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be neutral in fiscal year 2021, and accretive thereafter

Free cash flow of approximately $470 million, comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other

Normalized free cash flow of approximately $620 million; normalized free cash flow excludes capital expenditure of up to $150 million related to the new campus development in Israel, and other items

Divestiture of OpenMarket is expected to close within the next few months, at which time the full fiscal year 2021 outlook will be updated, as the current 2021 outlook includes anticipated full year results from OpenMarket

Our first fiscal quarter 2021 and full year fiscal 2021 outlook takes into consideration the Company’s current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created, and continues to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, and from T-Mobile’s completed merger with Sprint, or from other current and potential customer consolidation activity.

Conference Call Details

Amdocs will host a conference call on November 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 results. To participate, please dial +1 (844) 513-7152, or +1 (508) 637-5600 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes before the call and enter passcode 4156067. The call will also be carried live on the Internet via the Amdocs website, www.amdocs.com.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

non-recurring and unusual charges;

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for previously expensed restructuring charges, payments for legal dispute settlement, and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the Company’s website

Subscribe to Amdocs’ RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on February 18, 2020 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 on May 18, 2020 and for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on August 17, 2020.

Contact:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

314-212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com









AMDOCS LIMITED Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Fiscal year ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,052,948 $ 1,030,253 $ 4,169,039 $ 4,086,669 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 703,556 667,129 2,755,563 2,653,172 Research and development 75,843 70,109 282,042 273,936 Selling, general and administrative 106,352 125,046 458,539 492,457 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 20,259 23,815 78,137 97,358 906,010 886,099 3,574,281 3,516,923 Operating income 146,938 144,154 594,758 569,746 Interest and other (expense) income, net (6,377 ) 2,444 (11,436 ) (1,859 ) Income before income taxes 140,561 146,598 583,322 567,887 Income taxes 6,098 24,571 85,482 88,441 Net income $ 134,463 $ 122,027 $ 497,840 $ 479,446 Basic earnings per share $ 1.02 $ 0.90 $ 3.73 $ 3.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 0.90 $ 3.71 $ 3.47 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 132,330 135,317 133,590 137,418 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 132,661 136,151 134,232 138,108 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.3275 $ 0.285 $ 1.2675 $ 1.105





AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Fiscal year ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,052,948 $ 1,030,253 $ 4,169,039 $ 4,086,669 Non-GAAP operating income 181,082 177,989 715,022 707,889 Non-GAAP net income 162,716 147,137 595,758 595,089 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.23 $ 1.08 $ 4.44 $ 4.31 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 132,661 136,151 134,232 138,108





Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow

(In thousands) Three months ended Fiscal year ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 204,680 $ 213,625 $ 658,136 $ 656,377 Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (59,555 ) (34,325 ) (205,510 ) (128,086 ) Free Cash Flow 145,125 179,300 452,626 528,291 Payments for legal dispute settlement - - - 55,000 Payment of acquisition related liabilities - - 9,417 7,667 Payments for previously expensed restructuring charges 214 1,233 2,143 15,627 Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development (*) 15,975 9,101 62,727 6,895 Normalized Free Cash Flow $ 161,314 $ 189,634 $ 526,913 $ 613,480 ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net” and the amounts under “Net capital expenditures related to the new campus development”, include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $194 and $151, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 ($4,776 of which was a refund to the noncontrolling interests).





AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization

of purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Other Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 703,556 $ - $ (4,981 ) $ (4,021 ) $ - $ - $ 694,554 Research and development 75,843 - (821 ) - - - 75,022 Selling, general and administrative 106,352 - (4,062 ) - - - 102,290 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 20,259 (20,259 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 906,010 (20,259 ) (9,864 ) (4,021 ) - - 871,866 Operating income 146,938 20,259 9,864 4,021 - - 181,082 Interest and other (expense) income, net (6,377 ) - - - (600 ) - (6,977 ) Income taxes 6,098 - - - - 5,291 11,389 Net income $ 134,463 $ 20,259 $ 9,864 $ 4,021 $ (600 ) $ (5,291 ) $ 162,716





Three months ended

September 30, 2019 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization

of purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Other

Tax

effect

Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 667,129 $ - $ (4,618 ) $ (2,036 ) $ - $ - $ 660,475 Research and development 70,109 - (757 ) - - - 69,352 Selling, general and administrative 125,046 - (2,609 ) - - - 122,437 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 23,815 (23,815 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 886,099 (23,815 ) (7,984 ) (2,036 ) - - 852,264 Operating income 144,154 23,815 7,984 2,036 - - 177,989 Interest and other income (expense), net 2,444 - - - (4,964 ) - (2,520 ) Income taxes 24,571 - - - - 3,761 28,332 Net income $ 122,027 $ 23,815 $ 7,984 $ 2,036 $ (4,964 ) $ (3,761 ) $ 147,137





AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands) Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2020 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization

of purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Other Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,755,563 $ - $ (20,005 ) $ 307 $ - $ - $ 2,735,865 Research and development 282,042 - (3,058 ) - - - 278,984 Selling, general and administrative 458,539 - (19,371 ) - - - 439,168 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 78,137 (78,137 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 3,574,281 (78,137 ) (42,434 ) 307 - - 3,454,017 Operating income 594,758 78,137 42,434 (307 ) - - 715,022 Interest and other (expense) income, net (11,436 ) - - - (600 ) - (12,036 ) Income taxes 85,482 - - - - 21,746 107,228 Net income $ 497,840 $ 78,137 $ 42,434 $ (307 ) $ (600 ) $ (21,746 ) $ 595,758





Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2019 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization

of purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Other Tax

effect Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,653,172 $ - $ (19,879 ) $ (2,235 ) $ - $ - $ 2,631,058 Research and development 273,936 - (2,714 ) - - - 271,222 Selling, general and administrative 492,457 - (15,957 ) - - - 476,500 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other 97,358 (97,358 ) - - - - - Total operating expenses 3,516,923 (97,358 ) (38,550 ) (2,235 ) - - 3,378,780 Operating income 569,746 97,358 38,550 2,235 - - 707,889 Interest and other income (expense), net (1,859 ) - - - (2,939 ) - (4,798 ) Income taxes 88,441 - - - - 19,561 108,002 Net income $ 479,446 $ 97,358 $ 38,550 $ 2,235 $ (2,939 ) $ (19,561 ) $ 595,089





AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) As of September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 983,188 $ 471,632 Short-term interest-bearing investments 752 - Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $175,548 and $227,061, respectively 861,033 987,858 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 229,604 216,084 Total current assets 2,074,577 1,675,574 Property and equipment, net 607,951 525,314 Lease assets 295,494 - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,874,979 2,667,997 Other noncurrent assets 488,620 423,941 Total assets $ 6,341,621

$ 5,292,826 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 930,259 $ 1,089,748 Short-term financing arrangements 100,000 - Lease liabilities 59,100 - Deferred revenue 126,841 118,182 Total current liabilities 1,216,200 1,207,930 Lease liabilities 230,076 - Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 644,023 - Other noncurrent liabilities 586,167 542,430 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity 3,622,646 3,499,957 Noncontrolling interests 42,509 42,509 Total equity 3,665,155 3,542,466 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,341,621 $ 5,292,826





AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Fiscal year ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income $ 497,840 $ 479,446 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 198,409 205,772 Amortization of debt issuance costs 144 - Equity-based compensation expense 42,434 38,550 Deferred income taxes 30,239 (13,950 ) Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments - 737 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net 134,584 6,589 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,815 ) 25,907 Other noncurrent assets (23,329 ) (1,635 ) Lease assets and liabilities, net (7,881 ) - Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel (190,354 ) (60,042 ) Deferred revenue (15,184 ) (37,855 ) Income taxes payable, net (9,281 ) 6,025 Other noncurrent liabilities 11,330 6,833 Net cash provided by operating activities 658,136 656,377 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (*) (205,510 ) (128,086 ) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments - 101,287 Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments (753 ) - Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions (249,358 ) (60,572 ) Other (6,104 ) 615 Net cash used in investing activities (461,725 ) (86,756 ) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Borrowings under financing arrangements 450,000 - Payments of financing arrangements (350,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of debt, net 643,919 - Repurchase of shares (360,912 ) (398,057 ) Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 97,850 41,483 Payments of dividends (164,061 ) (147,616 ) Investment by noncontrolling interests, net (*) - (4,776 ) Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (1,411 ) (7,470 ) Other (240 ) (336 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 315,145 (516,772 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 511,556 52,849 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 471,632 418,783 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 983,188 $ 471,632 ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (*) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net”, include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $194 and $151, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and proceeds of $9,676 relating to the refund of betterment levy for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 ($4,776 of which was a refund to the noncontrolling interests).





AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions) Three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 North America $ 681.6 $ 685.9 $ 691.3 $ 662.1 $ 644.2 Europe 165.3 145.4 148.3 154.7 156.1 Rest of the World 206.0 194.9 208.3 225.2 230.0 Total Revenue $ 1,052.9 $ 1,026.2 $ 1,047.9 $ 1,042.0 $ 1,030.3 Three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Managed Services Revenue $ 610.5 $ 604.5 $ 604.0 $ 579.7 $ 583.3



