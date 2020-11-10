 

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.11.2020, 22:01  |   |   |   

Call scheduled for today, November 10, at 4:30pm ET

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Released HTG EdgeSeq Reveal version 3.0, adding additional software functionalities, including analytic capabilities for use with HTG’s entire RUO profiling assay menu and new RUO oncology applications. HTG EdgeSeq Reveal, originally launched in January 2019, is a web-based biostatistical analysis software suite designed to accelerate customer research by streamlining statistical analysis of samples processed with HTG’s RUO profiling assays.

  • Entered into a 10-year Commercialization and Distribution Agreement (Master Agreement) with QIAGEN Manchester Limited (QIAGEN), providing the foundation for HTG and QIAGEN to combine their technological and commercial strengths with the goal to offer pharmaceutical companies global development, distribution and commercialization capabilities for companion diagnostic assays developed on the HTG EdgeSeq platform.

“As the impact of COVID-19 placed continued pressure on our core oncology business, including planned studies and laboratory operations of our customers in the third quarter of 2020, we continued to make strategic shifts in our business into areas less impacted by the pandemic,” said John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “We also believe strategic adjustments made over the past several months to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our business are working. These efforts have focused on customer diversification to include a larger number of smaller and mid-sized biopharma customers and academic medical centers who have shown signs of returning to work more quickly than our larger customers. We are also targeting the large immune response market, which is often a new call point with our current customer base. Immune response target markets include, but are not limited to, autoimmune disorder and infectious disease. The ultimate impact of COVID-19 remains uncertain, but we are seeing positive trends in non-oncology opportunities and believe direct revenue from our core oncology business will begin to recover to pre-COVID levels in the first half of next year.”

Mr. Lubniewski continued, “Our product development team continued to perform on our key milestones during the quarter. We have produced our first white paper on technical feasibility for our approximately 20,000 gene whole transcriptome (WTTx) HTG EdgeSeq panel, and we believe we remain on track to delivering upcoming development and commercialization milestones as well. We have positioned ourselves through careful cost savings, strategic initiatives and a continued focus on strengthening our technology to meet demand and to grow when we and our customers are able to return to normal operations.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $1.8 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in revenue is a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic requiring the closure of customer facilities or continuing to limit the ability of our customers to operate at pre-pandemic levels.

Product and product-related services revenue was $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared with $4.3 million for the same period in 2019. Throughout the pandemic, HTG’s ability to ship instruments and consumables to customer facilities and the ability of its customers to prepare and ship samples to HTG’s VERI/O laboratory for processing has been limited. In addition to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, this decrease reflects a decline in lower margin subcontracted laboratory services revenue when compared with the third quarter of 2019.

Collaborative development services revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $0.1 million compared with $1.1 million for the same period in 2019, reflecting the completion of remaining procedures under existing arrangements and ongoing sales efforts to identify and contract new programs in this area.

Net loss from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $5.2 million, compared with $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. Net loss per share was $(0.07) for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $(0.15) for the third quarter of 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities totaled $30.5 million as of September 30, 2020, with current liabilities of approximately $6.0 million and non-current liabilities of $14.5 million.

Conference Call and Webcast:

HTG will host a conference call for the investment community today beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:   Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time:   4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:   (877) 407-0789
International:   (201) 689-8562
Conference ID:   13711846
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141926

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the Master Agreement with QIAGEN, the anticipated duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our being on track to deliver development milestones, our belief that direct revenue from our core oncology business will begin to recover to pre-COVID levels in the first half of next year, and our expectations for increased demand for our products and services in the future and our ability to meet those demands and for growth in our business. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; the risk that we may not establish new and significant collaboration development arrangements; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products, including our WTTx product; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; the level and availability of third party payor reimbursement for our products; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and proprietary technologies; our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Contact:

Ashley Robinson
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

-Financial tables follow-


HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(Unaudited)  
                                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue:                                
Product and product-related services   $ 1,701,068     $ 4,311,043     $ 5,417,731     $ 11,397,916  
Collaborative development services     76,030       1,093,750       548,135       3,006,022  
Total revenue     1,777,098       5,404,793       5,965,866       14,403,938  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Cost of product and product-related services revenue     940,892       2,939,007       2,931,026       7,492,905  
Selling, general and administrative     4,752,321       4,516,341       13,683,069       13,657,917  
Research and development     1,255,416       2,570,355       4,914,467       7,898,742  
Total operating expenses     6,948,629       10,025,703       21,528,562       29,049,564  
Operating loss     (5,171,531 )     (4,620,910 )     (15,562,696 )     (14,645,626 )
Other income (expense), net     (238,676 )     (123,000 )     (482,599 )     (259,552 )
Loss on extinguishment of MidCap Credit Facility and QNAH Convertible Note                 (522,394 )      
Net loss before income taxes     (5,410,207 )     (4,743,910 )     (16,567,689 )     (14,905,178 )
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes     (1,581 )     3,678       (12,548 )     (3,170 )
Net loss   $ (5,411,788 )   $ (4,740,232 )   $ (16,580,237 )   $ (14,908,348 )
                                 
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.50 )
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted     72,323,436       31,367,044       67,567,031       29,551,836  
                                 
   


HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
   
                 
    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
Assets   (Unaudited)          
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,884,468     $ 7,619,748  
Short-term investments available-for-sale, at fair value     11,632,160       25,410,222  
Restricted cash           3,270,247  
Accounts receivable     1,370,201       3,164,176  
Inventory, net     1,538,553       1,269,667  
Prepaid expenses and other     946,979       633,522  
Total current assets     34,372,361       41,367,582  
                 
Operating lease right-of-use assets     746,185       1,209,145  
Property and equipment, net     1,526,698       2,240,133  
Other non-current assets     64,861       302,409  
Total assets   $ 36,710,105     $ 45,119,269  
                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 875,236     $ 1,662,583  
Accrued liabilities     1,386,825       1,870,296  
Contract liabilities - current     348,274       426,014  
NuvoGen obligation - current     645,949       1,152,233  
Short-term debt, net     2,266,884       2,987,667  
Operating lease liabilities - current     436,663       758,932  
Other current liabilities     26,620       41,134  
Total current liabilities     5,986,451       8,898,859  
NuvoGen obligation - non-current, net of discount     4,455,968       4,498,777  
Long-term debt, net     9,446,985       6,871,545  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current     390,233       636,340  
Other non-current liabilities     229,114       244,114  
Total liabilities     20,508,751       21,149,635  
Commitments and Contingencies                
Total stockholders’ equity     16,201,354       23,969,634  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 36,710,105     $ 45,119,269  

 


HTG Molecular Diagnostics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Call scheduled for today, November 10, at 4:30pm ETTUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today reported its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
JD.com to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Combined General Meeting of November 10, 2020
Valneva Announces Plans for Extraordinary General Meeting to Prepare for Potential US IPO
Barrick Gold Corporation: Morila Sale Concluded
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
AMD Unveils AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors with Enhanced Performance and Power Efficiency
MicroVision Announces $10 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Altimmune Adds Lonza as a Manufacturing Partner for Supply of AdCOVID its Single-Dose Intranasal ...
Titel
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
HTG Demonstrates Technical Feasibility for a Whole Transcriptome Panel Using HTG EdgeSeq Technology
30.10.20
HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 10