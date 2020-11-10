Taat Inducts Dr. Cindy Orser, Life Sciences Scholar and Executive Biochemist for Projects Funded by Several U.S. Federal Agencies, to Advisory Board

To assist with further research and development of flavouring for Beyond Tobacco as well as an intellectual property strategy, the Company has appointed Dr. Cindy Orser to its advisory board. Dr. Orser, who was once a tenured professor at the University of Idaho, holds more than 20 patents and has 65 peer-reviewed publications with over 2,000 citations. In her career in industry, Dr. Orser has held executive scientist roles at biotechnology and analytical diagnostic companies that have been contractors for federal agencies in the United States including the United States Department of Agriculture, the Department of Homeland Security, and three institutes of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Orser is currently the Chief Science officer of a life sciences firm in the United States, and Principal of a scientific, technical, regulatory and strategic affairs consultancy.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has added Dr. Cindy Orser, a highly accomplished and renowned scientist, entrepreneur, and academic with more than 20 patents1 and 65 peer-reviewed publications cited over 2,000 times2, to its board of advisors. Dr. Orser’s impressive scope of professional experience consists of founding and co-founding science firms that have performed work for federal agencies in the United States in addition to positions to include Director of Biodefense at an advanced signal processing firm for defense and intelligence agencies, and tenured professor of Biochemistry and Bacteriology at the University of Idaho. Dr. Orser joins longtime global “Big Tobacco” player Michael Saxon and 2017 Dean of the Industry for convenience channel wholesale Kit Dietz as part of Taat’s advisory board. At the time of this press release, the Company continues with commercial-scale production of Taat before launching in Ohio later this month.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7914be92-a82f-448a ...

Taat has developed Beyond Tobacco, the tobacco-free and nicotine-free base material of Taat, an alternative to traditional cigarettes which is offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties. With 1.3 billion tobacco users worldwide3, the Company’s objective is to offer current tobacco smokers of legal age the choice to leave nicotine behind while keeping the experiences they enjoy. The Beyond Tobacco base material has a taste and smell similar to actual tobacco, which is achieved by way of a patent-pending refinement technique. Under executive management from the tobacco industry, the Company has procured commercial-scale manufacturing for Taat at favourable pricing with a contract manufacturer for national and global tobacco brands. As of this writing, a substantial supply of Taat cartons intended for sale at retail is slated to arrive at tobacco distributors’ warehouses in Ohio by November 27, 2020, at which point Taat is to be officially launched in the United States.