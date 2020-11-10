Celyad Oncology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Established a clinical trial collaboration with MSD to evaluate CYAD-101 with KEYTRUDA in patients with microsatellite stable mCRC

Expect to initiate the expansion cohort of the Phase 1 alloSHRINK trial for CYAD-101 in mCRC patients following FOLFIRI preconditioning chemotherapy by year-end 2020

Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for lead shRNA-based allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, for r/r MM on track to begin by year-end 2020



MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced an update on its operational developments for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We are pleased with the continued momentum seen across our allogeneic clinical programs over the past few months,” commented Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. “Major milestones during third quarter 2020 include expanding the CYAD-101 clinical program for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer through our recent clinical trial agreement with MSD to conduct the KEYNOTE-B79 study which will evaluate the potential synergy of pairing CYAD-101 with KEYTRUDA. We are also steadily progressing towards the initiation of the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 study by end of year for our anti-BCMA shRNA-based candidate CYAD-211 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, upcoming data from our autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates, which we plan to announce at the annual ASH congress, will help guide next steps for our AML franchise.”