 

Regional Management Corp. to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Beck, and its interim Chief Financial Officer Michael Dymski, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 via webcast. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at www.RegionalManagement.com under the Recent Events section at the appropriate time.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in 368 branch locations across 11 states in the Southeastern, Southwestern, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwestern United States, as of September 30, 2020. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally-managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

