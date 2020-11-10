Regional Management Corp. to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Robert W. Beck, and its interim Chief Financial Officer Michael Dymski, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 via webcast. The fireside chat will begin at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at www.RegionalManagement.com under the Recent Events section at the appropriate time.