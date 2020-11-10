Five Point Holdings, LLC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, today reported its third quarter 2020 results. Emile Haddad, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are pleased to present our third quarter results where we improved our cash position by $55 million and generated consolidated net income of $36.4 million. We are seeing continued strength in our markets evidenced by the rate of sales at our Great Park Neighborhoods community, the interest from homebuilders in Valencia and the reported home price appreciation in both the Los Angeles County and Orange County markets.”

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2020, total liquidity of $395.2 million was comprised of cash and cash equivalents totaling $270.6 million and borrowing availability of $124.7 million under our $125.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total capital was $1.9 billion, reflecting $3.0 billion in assets and $1.1 billion in liabilities and redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Revenues. Revenues of $8.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were primarily generated from management services.

Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities. Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities was $52.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, comprised of a $4.2 million loss from our 37.5% percentage interest in the Great Park Venture and earnings of $56.6 million from our 75% interest in the Gateway Commercial Venture.

Selling, general, and administrative. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $17.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net income. Consolidated net income for the quarter was $36.4 million. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests totaled $19.5 million, resulting in net income attributable to the Company of $17.0 million.

Segment Results

Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall). Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

San Francisco Segment. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Great Park Segment. The Great Park segment’s net loss for the quarter was $10.2 million, which included net income of $1.8 million from management services and a net loss of $12.0 million attributed to the Great Park Venture. We do not include the Great Park Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements but rather account for it as an equity method investee. After adjusting to account for a difference in investment basis, the Company’s equity in loss from the Great Park Venture was $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Commercial Segment. In August 2020, the Gateway Commercial Venture closed on the sale of two buildings, comprising a total of approximately 660,000 square feet of research and development space currently leased to a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc. for a purchase price of $355.0 million. The sale of the buildings, which had a carrying value of approximately $278.0 million, resulted in a gain of approximately $74.8 million, net of transaction costs. Concurrently, the Gateway Commercial Venture made a debt payment of $245.0 million to its lender and made total distributions to its members of approximately $107.0 million, of which approximately $80.3 million was distributed to us. Segment net income was approximately $75.6 million, which included net income of $0.1 million from management services and net income of $75.5 million attributed to the Gateway Commercial Venture. We do not include the Gateway Commercial Venture as a consolidated subsidiary in our consolidated financial statements but rather account for it as an equity method investee. Our share of equity in earnings from the Gateway Commercial Venture totaled $56.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine, Valencia (formerly known as Newhall Ranch) in Los Angeles County, and Candlestick and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Land sales $ 42 $ 9 $ 17,076 $ 74 Land sales—related party 2 229 14 695 Management services—related party 7,999 11,458 22,557 33,689 Operating properties 334 318 2,257 3,016 Total revenues 8,377 12,014 41,904 37,474 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Land sales — — 11,861 — Management services 6,120 7,699 16,587 22,794 Operating properties 764 1,388 4,408 4,488 Selling, general, and administrative 17,656 25,863 58,594 77,629 Total costs and expenses 24,540 34,950 91,450 104,911 OTHER INCOME: Interest income 71 1,724 1,303 6,494 Gain on settlement of contingent consideration—related party — — — 64,870 Miscellaneous 91 7 267 26 Total other income 162 1,731 1,570 71,390 EQUITY IN EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 52,423 (1,750 ) 45,417 4,463 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT 36,422 (22,955 ) (2,559 ) 8,416 INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT — — — (1,266 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 36,422 (22,955 ) (2,559 ) 7,150 LESS NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 19,458 (12,292 ) (1,349 ) 4,517 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY $ 16,964 $ (10,663 ) $ (1,210 ) $ 2,633 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS A SHARE Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS A SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 66,746,065 66,276,694 66,709,190 66,248,431 Diluted 142,866,245 66,276,694 68,848,283 145,456,670 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY PER CLASS B SHARE Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE CLASS B SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 79,233,544 79,275,234 79,233,544 79,204,883 Diluted 79,233,544 79,275,234 79,233,544 79,276,016

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS INVENTORIES $ 2,021,155 $ 1,889,761 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 441,737 533,239 PROPERTIES AND EQUIPMENT, NET 33,018 32,312 INTANGIBLE ASSET, NET—RELATED PARTY 73,269 80,350 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 270,580 346,833 RESTRICTED CASH AND CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT 1,330 1,741 RELATED PARTY ASSETS 100,478 97,561 OTHER ASSETS 21,357 22,903 TOTAL $ 2,962,924 $ 3,004,700 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL LIABILITIES: Notes payable, net $ 617,198 $ 616,046 Accounts payable and other liabilities 138,066 167,711 Related party liabilities 118,897 127,882 Deferred income tax liability, net 11,628 11,628 Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement 173,248 172,633 Total liabilities 1,059,037 1,095,900 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 25,000 25,000 CAPITAL: Class A common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: 2020—69,051,284 shares; 2019—68,788,257 shares Class B common shares; No par value; Issued and outstanding: 2020—79,233,544 shares; 2019—79,233,544 shares Contributed capital 575,412 571,532 Retained earnings 41,439 42,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,640 ) (2,682 ) Total members’ capital 614,211 611,694 Noncontrolling interests 1,264,676 1,272,106 Total capital 1,878,887 1,883,800 TOTAL $ 2,962,924 $ 3,004,700

FIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Liquidity September 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,580 Borrowing capacity (1) 124,651 Total liquidity $ 395,231

(1) As of September 30, 2020, no amounts were drawn on the Company’s $125.0 million revolving credit facility; however, letters of credit of approximately $0.3 million are issued and outstanding under the revolving credit facility, thus reducing the available capacity by the outstanding letters of credit amount.

Debt to Total Capitalization September 30, 2020 Debt (1) $ 625,000 Total capital 1,878,887 Total capitalization $ 2,503,887 Debt to total capitalization 25.0 %

(1) For purposes of this calculation, debt is not the same as the calculation of “Consolidated Funded Indebtedness” under the Company’s revolving credit facility and Senior Notes indenture, which would include a $94.4 million related party contractual reimbursement obligation. Prior to the second quarter of 2019, the Company presented this calculation inclusive of the reimbursement obligation.

Segment Results

Valencia (formerly Newhall)

The following table summarizes the results of operations of our Valencia segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Statement of Operations Data Revenues Land sales $ 42 $ 9 $ 17,076 $ 74 Land sales—related party 2 8 14 31 Operating properties 196 134 1,807 2,481 Total revenues 240 151 18,897 2,586 Costs and expenses Land sales — — 11,861 — Operating properties 764 1,388 4,408 4,488 Selling, general, and administrative 2,798 3,663 9,244 11,364 Total costs and expenses 3,562 5,051 25,513 15,852 Other income 91 8 268 29 Segment loss $ (3,231 ) $ (4,892 ) $ (6,348 ) $ (13,237 )

San Francisco

The following table summarizes the results of operations of our San Francisco segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Statement of Operations Data Revenues Land sales—related party $ — $ 221 $ — $ 664 Operating property 138 184 450 535 Management services—related party — 545 835 1,816 Total revenues 138 950 1,285 3,015 Costs and expenses Management services — 226 488 855 Selling, general, and administrative 1,967 4,386 8,184 14,083 Total costs and expenses 1,967 4,612 8,672 14,938 Other income—gain on settlement of contingent consideration, related party — — — 64,870 Segment (loss) income $ (1,829 ) $ (3,662 ) $ (7,387 ) $ 52,947

Great Park

The following table summarizes the results of operations of our Great Park segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Statement of Operations Data Revenues Land sales $ 141 $ 36,198 $ 21,962 $ 98,743 Land sales—related party 87 2,438 1,092 132,473 Management services—related party 7,895 10,814 21,424 31,647 Total revenues 8,123 49,450 44,478 262,863 Costs and expenses Land sales — 24,518 15,304 153,486 Management services 6,120 7,473 16,099 21,939 Selling, general, and administrative 8,840 9,680 29,572 26,751 Management fees—related party 3,440 7,825 7,633 24,445 Total costs and expenses 18,400 49,496 68,608 226,621 Interest income 84 1,016 1,210 2,671 Segment (loss) income $ (10,193 ) $ 970 $ (22,920 ) $ 38,913

The table below reconciles the Great Park segment results to the equity in (loss) earnings from our investment in the Great Park Venture that is reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Segment net (loss) income from operations $ (10,193 ) $ 970 $ (22,920 ) $ 38,913 Less net income of management company attributed to the Great Park segment 1,775 3,340 5,325 9,708 Net (loss) income of the Great Park Venture (11,968 ) (2,370 ) (28,245 ) 29,205 The Company’s share of net (loss) income of the Great Park Venture (4,488 ) (889 ) (10,592 ) 10,952 Basis difference accretion (amortization) 293 199 (1,204 ) (3,694 ) Other-than-temporary investment impairment — — (26,851 ) — Equity in (loss) earnings from the Great Park Venture $ (4,195 ) $ (690 ) $ (38,647 ) $ 7,258

Commercial

The following table summarizes the results of operations of our Commercial segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Statement of Operations Data Revenues Rental and related income $ 2,935 $ 6,388 $ 15,797 $ 19,492 Rental and related income—related party 2,224 2,186 6,344 6,216 Property management services—related party 104 99 298 226 Total revenues 5,263 8,673 22,439 25,934 Costs and expenses Rental operating expenses 1,275 1,946 4,530 5,094 Interest 1,605 4,249 8,547 12,938 Depreciation 972 2,745 6,327 8,229 Amortization 23 1,032 2,100 3,090 Other expenses 640 14 812 83 Total costs and expenses 4,515 9,986 22,316 29,434 Other income—gain on asset sales, net 74,847 — 112,260 — Segment income (loss) $ 75,595 $ (1,313 ) $ 112,383 $ (3,500 )

The table below reconciles the Commercial segment results to the equity in earnings (loss) from our investment in the Gateway Commercial Venture that is reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Segment net income (loss) from operations $ 75,595 $ (1,313 ) $ 112,383 $ (3,500 ) Less net income of management company attributed to the Commercial segment 104 99 298 226 Net income (loss) of the Gateway Commercial Venture 75,491 (1,412 ) 112,085 (3,726 ) Equity in earnings (loss) from the Gateway Commercial Venture $ 56,618 $ (1,060 ) $ 84,064 $ (2,795 )

