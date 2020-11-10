Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Amplitude Surgical by PAI Partners and Changes in Governance
Further to July 30 and September 18, 2020 press releases, Apax Partners, Olivier Jallabert, founder, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (the “Company”), and certain other managers and senior executives of the Company (“Management”) today announce the completion of the disposal in cash of 20,889,437 Amplitude Surgical shares and the contribution in kind of 4,121,120 Amplitude Surgical shares to Auroralux, a company controlled by PAI Partners, hence a total of 25,010,557 Amplitude Surgical shares representing approximately 52.3%1 of the Company’s share capital, at a price of €2.15 per share. The settlement of the shares disposed in cash took place today.
The completion of this transaction was subject to the approval of the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance in relation to foreign direct investments and to the approval of the French and Moroccan competition authorities in relation to merger control regulations. These approvals were unconditionally granted on September 29, 2020 (transaction not subject to foreign investments’ control), September 23, 2020, September 4, 2020 and October 26, 2020 respectively.
As a reminder, Auroralux will file a mandatory simplified public tender offer for all outstanding Amplitude Surgical shares as well as all free shares to be potentially issued at the same price of €2.15 per share. Auroralux intends to implement a mandatory squeeze-out following this public offer should the Company’s minority shareholders who do not tender their shares to the offer not represent more than 10% of Amplitude Surgical’s shares and voting rights. The public tender offer will be subject to the French financial markets authority’s (the “AMF”) compliance notice.
On October 19, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed (after conducting the procedure of no objection from the AMF pursuant to article 261-1-1 III of the AMF Rulebook (Règlement Général) Sorgem Evaluation, represented by Mr. Maurice Nussenbaum and Mr. Florent Myara, as independent expert, in accordance with articles 261-1 I 1°, 2° and 4° of the AMF Rulebook. The report of the independent expert will be reproduced in the draft offeree document (“note en réponse”) prepared by the Company and potential observations may be sent to the independent expert by mail to Sorgem Evaluation, for the attention of Mrs. Maurice Nussembaum and Florent Myara, 11 rue Leroux, 75116 Paris, FRANCE or by e-mail to mnussenbaum@sorgemeval.com.
