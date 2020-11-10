Acquisition of a Majority Stake in Amplitude Surgical by PAI Partners and Changes in Governance

Regulatory News:

Further to July 30 and September 18, 2020 press releases, Apax Partners, Olivier Jallabert, founder, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible) (the “Company”), and certain other managers and senior executives of the Company (“Management”) today announce the completion of the disposal in cash of 20,889,437 Amplitude Surgical shares and the contribution in kind of 4,121,120 Amplitude Surgical shares to Auroralux, a company controlled by PAI Partners, hence a total of 25,010,557 Amplitude Surgical shares representing approximately 52.3%1 of the Company’s share capital, at a price of €2.15 per share. The settlement of the shares disposed in cash took place today.

The completion of this transaction was subject to the approval of the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance in relation to foreign direct investments and to the approval of the French and Moroccan competition authorities in relation to merger control regulations. These approvals were unconditionally granted on September 29, 2020 (transaction not subject to foreign investments’ control), September 23, 2020, September 4, 2020 and October 26, 2020 respectively.