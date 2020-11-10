Tiptree Inc. to Present at the Virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18th

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced Sandra Bell, CFO and Scott McKinney, Investor Relations will participate in the virtual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Tiptree’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on November 18 th . The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree's website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com .

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business is a leading provider of specialty insurance, warranty products and related administration services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110006204/en/