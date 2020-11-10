Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Quarterly Dividends

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter dividend will be paid in cash on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2020.



The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.421875 per share on its 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on January 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on January 4, 2021.