Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Present at 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that management will attend the 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference on November 17, 2020 and will conduct virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.



ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

