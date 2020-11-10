 

Materialise Introduces Build Processor Support for Desktop Metal Binder Jetting Systems

Leuven, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Materialise today announced support for Desktop Metal Binder Jetting technologies, including Desktop Metal’s Shop System and Production System platforms. This strategic partnership will help reduce the complexity for companies looking to scale their 3D printing operations. Materialise also continues to pave the way towards improved machine connectivity by offering manufacturers more insight into the production process.

Support for Metal Binder Jetting

As companies scale their metal 3D printing processes and integrate these operations with existing and proven production processes, they are confronted with increasingly complex environments and diverse machine technologies. Today’s announcement supports Materialise’s strategy to provide these companies with a more seamless, end-to-end workflow.

The partnership includes the introduction of a Desktop Metal Build Processor to support metal Binder Jetting technology for the company’s Shop System and Production System technologies. Materialise Build Processors are widely used in industrial printing, translating 3D designs into machine-specific build files for a variety of machines. As part of the announcement, Materialise has also introduced sintering support generation for metal Binder Jetting as part of Magics’ SG+ module and metal Binder Jetting enhanced 3D nesting. This integrated solution, compatible with Materialise’s software suite, will help to create a better-connected workflow and improve productivity for metal Binder Jetting.  

“Our partnership with Desktop Metal supports our next-generation Build Processor strategy to remove some of the remaining barriers to adoption of 3D printing as part of a connected, industrial manufacturing process,” says Stefaan Motte, Vice President and Managing Director of Materialise Software. “Removing barriers of speed, scale and cost requires a closer integration between software and machine.”

Desktop Metal, a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, will make the Build Processor available as an add-on software offering with its advanced metal 3D printing solutions, the Shop System for mid-volume manufacturing, and the Production System for high volume mass production.  Metal Binder Jetting is carving out a valuable share in the metal manufacturing market by offering specific production advantages, including cost efficiency, accuracy and speed. With its innovative approaches, Desktop Metal is changing the way engineering teams produce metal parts.

