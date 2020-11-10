 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2020 totaled $131.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $69.6 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $61.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of October 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities   $23,665    
Global Discovery 1,316    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 15,068    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,096    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,412    
Non-U.S. Growth 19,434    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,438    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,948    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,108    
International Value Team    
International Value 19,385    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 18,009    
Select Equity 14    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 542    
Credit Team    
High Income 5,114    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 6,994    
Antero Peak Group2    
Antero Peak 2,041    
     
Other Assets Under Management3 910    
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")   $131,494    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

