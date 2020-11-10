Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2020 totaled $131.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $69.6 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $61.9 billion.
|ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY
|As of October 31, 2020 - ($ Millions)
|Growth Team
|Global Opportunities
|$23,665
|Global Discovery
|1,316
|U.S. Mid-Cap Growth
|15,068
|U.S. Small-Cap Growth
|5,096
|Global Equity Team
|Global Equity
|2,412
|Non-U.S. Growth
|19,434
|Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth
|5,438
|U.S. Value Team
|Value Equity
|2,948
|U.S. Mid-Cap Value
|3,108
|International Value Team
|International Value
|19,385
|Global Value Team
|Global Value
|18,009
|Select Equity
|14
|Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
|Sustainable Emerging Markets
|542
|Credit Team
|High Income
|5,114
|Developing World Team
|Developing World
|6,994
|Antero Peak Group2
|Antero Peak
|2,041
|Other Assets Under Management3
|910
|Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")
|$131,494
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.
